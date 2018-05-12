South Dakota State QB transferring to Nebraska to be walk-on punter

South Dakota State quarterback Alec Cromer is heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, but he won’t be vying for a chance to be the quarterback for the Cornhuskers. Instead, he plans to walk on to play a role on special teams as a punter.
“I’ll be walking on at Nebraska,” Cromer told Sean Callahan of Husker Online. “I’ve been talking with (Scott) Frost about it. I plan to walk-on as a punter.”
Cromer was a standout quarterback and punter in Nebraska high school football, but the opportunity to play quarterback for Nebraska or any other FBS program never materialized. He landed that opportunity to play at South Dakota State, but a chance to join the Nebraska program at a time when the future is looking more optimistic may have been too much to pass up for Cromer.
In high school, Cromer averaged 43.2 yards per punt, according to Husker Online. Even though Cromer is transferring from an FCS program, he will still be required to sit out the 2018 season as he transfers to an FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. Cromer will have two years of eligibility starting in the 2019 season when he will be ruled eligible to play for Nebraska after sitting out the 2018 season.
Watch out for those trick plays from Nebraska special teams now that they will have a quarterback potentially dropping back for punt duty down the line.
One area of weakness for Colorado coming out of the spring was the offensive line due to a lack of experience available in the trenches. In an effort to help add some depth to the line, Colorado has announced the addition of Kary Kutsch, who played the 2017 season at Butte College.
At 6-4, 300-pounds, Kutsch was named a 2017 All-California Community College Region 1 First-Team player last fall, and he will come to Colorado with three years of eligibility at his disposal over the next four years. Even better is the apparent flexibility Kutsch may bring to the offensive line due to his ability to be able to play multiple positions on the offensive line.
“He threw the shot put and discus in track and at offensive tackle he is very physical, he is already over 300 pounds and is over 6-4,” Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said in a w. “He will bring a powerful presence for us on the offensive line.”
Colorado lost three starters from last year’s team to graduation and another, Tim Lynott, is recovering from a torn Achilles injury. The offensive line was already in a bit of a banged-up shape during spring practices, so adding a healthy body to the offensive line mix was necessary.
Duke and Middle Tennessee are scheduled to meet for the first time on the football field in 2019 and 2020 as part of a previously announced scheduling agreement. Before getting to those games, however, the Blue Devils and Blue Raiders have decided to add a couple more games to the future schedule.
As reported by Stephen Wiseman of The News & Observer in North Carolina, earlier this week via Twitter, Duke and Middle Tennessee will play in 2024 and 2025, with each school getting a home game in the deal. Duke will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 14, 2024. Middle Tennessee will host Duke for a season opener the following season on August 31, 2025.
As part of a previous home-and-home deal, Middle Tennessee is scheduled to host Duke on Sept. 14, 2019. Duke will visit Middle Tennessee on Sept. 5, 2020. The latest two-game deal fills Duke’s non-conference schedule in 2025, leaving vacancies to fill in 2022, 2023, and 2024. As a member of the ACC, Duke is to play one power conference opponent each season. The Blue Devils have already fulfilled that scheduling obligation through 2030 with non-conference scheduling and Notre Dame’s ACC scheduling rotation. Duke opens the 2019 season in Atlanta against Alabama.
Middle Tennessee has power conference opponents lined up 2020 and has future power conference opponents scheduled from 2022 through 2025 with the addition of two more games against Duke. The Blue Raiders will also be playing Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Missouri in the coming seasons.
Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.
When Alabama comes calling, it can be difficult to say “no.” Unfortunately for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, Alabama reportedly came calling to lure his director of recruiting away.
According to multiple reports, Alabama is set to hire Bob Welton as a director of player personnel. Welton was hired by Frost to serve as Nebraska’s recruiting operations director after previously working at Tennessee, but now it appears Welton will be staying in the SEC after all. The timing is less than ideal for Nebraska, given the current spring evaluation period on the recruiting calendar currently in effect.
“We’re comfortable with the direction we’re headed with the position,” a Nebraska spokesperson told the Lincoln Journal-Star when asked about the situation.
It is worth a reminder that former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has been added to the Alabama football staff as an analyst. Welton worked under Jones in Knoxville, bringing an NFL background with him to Jones’ staff.
Alabama was in need of a new director of player personnel following the departure of Joey Wright to be the offensive line coach at UAB.
A new rule passed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel is taking aim at the number of headsets a team can use during a game. On Friday, the NCAA announced the new limit of 20 headsets being used during a game. The rule was designed to provide structure on how many communications devices can be used at any one time.
According to the NCAA, a total of 15 headset communication devices can be used by members of a coaching staff, from head coaches to assistant coaches and graduate assistants. Four additional headsets can be used by players to communicate with coaches. The final communication device may be used by any non-coach on the staff, with the example provide suggesting a staffer charting plays.
Any headsets use don a sideline for medical purposes or game operations or any other non-game-related use may still be used by those who require the need for such communication. In addition, one communication technician in the team area and one more in the coaches’ booth may be allowed to monitor the coaching headsets to address any technical issues that may arise. None of these headsets count against the limit of 20 headsets for game day use.