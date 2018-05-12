Transferring Kentucky LB Denzil Ware heads to the FCS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That certainly didn’t take long.

On May 3, Denzil Ware took to his protected Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer from Kentucky. Eight days later, the linebacker revealed on the same social media website that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Jacksonville.

Ware left UK as a graduate transfer and will be headed to an FCS school, which means he’ll be eligible to use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Denzil Ware announces he will play his graduate transfer season at Jacksonville State. Former UK RB Josh Clemons had transferred there too at one point. — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) May 11, 2018

Ware started 30 games the past three seasons for the Wildcats. After starting 24 of 25 games in 2015 and 2016, however, he started just six of the 12 games in which he played last season as a redshirt junior.

In 2017, Ware second on the team in tackles for loss with nine and third in sacks with 6.5. Th year before, he was second in both of those categories, with 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He finishes the UK portion of his playing career with 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.