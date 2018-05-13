Getty Images

Former Ole Miss player, coach Billy Brewer passes away at 83

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Ole Miss player and head coach Billy Brewer passed away Saturday, the program confirmed. He was 83.

“As a coach and player, Billy Brewer shared a love for Ole Miss that was unparalleled,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, himself a former Rebels player, said in a statement. “He was greatly admired by his players and his teammates and will forever be engrained in the history of Rebel Football. Our prayers go out to the Brewer family and all of Rebel Nation during this time.”

A Columbus, Miss., native, Brewer starred as a defensive back while in the late 1950’s; he later earned a spot on the Rebels’ All-Century Team. A 20th round selection of the Washington Redskins, Brewer jumped into coaching after his playing career ended, first as an assistant at Southeastern Louisiana and later as head coach. Brewer went 38-24-2 as head coach of the Lions from 1974-79, which led him to Louisiana Tech, where he led the Bulldogs to the Division I-AA semifinals in 1982.

Brewer’s alma mater came calling after the ’82 season, when Steve Sloan left Oxford to become the head coach at Duke. Inheriting a 4-7 team, Brewer immediately led the Rebels to a 7-5 mark and an Independence Bowl mark. Brewer led Ole Miss to four bowl games and two top-25 finishes while claiming two SEC Coach of the Year awards in his 11 seasons at the helm. His 67-56-3 mark still trails only College Football Hall of Fame coach Johnny Vaught for the most wins in Ole Miss history.

“He dearly loved Ole Miss and he thought it was his job to win. To do whatever he could do to win and that’s what he did,” longtime Mississippi sports columnist Rick Cleveland told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “He faced tremendous odds when he got there. The facilities weren’t up to grade with everybody else he was trying to beat. He was fighting against all odds trying to win.”

Brewer leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren; one of Brewer’s sons is longtime college assistant and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer.

Jerrell Powe takes shots at NCAA as he graduates from Ole Miss

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For every recruitnik of a certain age, the name Jerrell Powe will always conjure up a certain type of feeling. A 5-star recruit from Waynesboro, Miss., Powe was the big fish reeled in by new Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron upon his 2005 hiring, a harbinger of good things to come from the recruiting dynamo the Rebels hired away from USC.

As we know now more than a decade later, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Powe was denied eligibility by the NCAA in 2005, enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy, but was denied eligibility again in 2006. He enrolled at Ole Miss and participated in training camp ahead of the 2007 season, but was again ruled out by the NCAA.

Powe, who suffers from a learning disability, hired a lawyer who accused the NCAA of violating the American With Disabilities Act and threatened a lawsuit.

He finally joined the team for the 2008 campaign, who were then coached by Houston Nutt, meaning the academic and legal wrangling over Orgeron’s prized recruit outlasted Oregon’s entire tenure. Powe recorded eight tackles in 12 games in 2008, then earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2009 and ’10. He was chosen 199th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL draft and played in a combined 28 games over four seasons with the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Now 31 years old, Powe graduated from Ole Miss Saturday and took some parting shots at the NCAA on his way out.

Well NCAA – I heard from you every single day for 3 years as you tried to stop me from being the 1st in my family to go to college,” Powe wrote. “I graduated today and didn’t hear word 1 from you or anyone in your organization. That says it all doesn’t it?”

Powe earned his Bachelor’s degree in general studies.

“I’m ecstatic. Every day I wake up, it’s crazy, ‘cause this is really about to happen. I’m really about to graduate. There were a lot of people who said I wouldn’t or I couldn’t. I’m just excited to be able to get it done and be able to move on to the next chapter in my life and find out what it is I want to do for the next 15 or 20 years of my life,” he told Ole Miss Spirit last month. “It’s bigger than football. It’s on a whole ‘nother playing field of its own. I’ll be the first one to graduate college in my family. Especially with all the hoops I had to jump through, it means a lot. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mom and my family and it means a lot to me for my child that I can be able to instill education in him and to be able to put football second and also be able to show him that I was able to get a degree as well.”

Colorado adds JUCO transfer to help beef up offensive line

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 12, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One area of weakness for Colorado coming out of the spring was the offensive line due to a lack of experience available in the trenches. In an effort to help add some depth to the line, Colorado has announced the addition of Kary Kutsch, who played the 2017 season at Butte College.

At 6-4, 300-pounds, Kutsch was named a 2017 All-California Community College Region 1 First-Team player last fall, and he will come to Colorado with three years of eligibility at his disposal over the next four years. Even better is the apparent flexibility Kutsch may bring to the offensive line due to his ability to be able to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

“He threw the shot put and discus in track and at offensive tackle he is very physical, he is already over 300 pounds and is over 6-4,” Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said in a w. “He will bring a powerful presence for us on the offensive line.”

Colorado lost three starters from last year’s team to graduation and another, Tim Lynott, is recovering from a torn Achilles injury. The offensive line was already in a bit of a banged-up shape during spring practices, so adding a healthy body to the offensive line mix was necessary.

Duke and Middle Tennessee tack on two more games to future schedule

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 12, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Duke and Middle Tennessee are scheduled to meet for the first time on the football field in 2019 and 2020 as part of a previously announced scheduling agreement. Before getting to those games, however, the Blue Devils and Blue Raiders have decided to add a couple more games to the future schedule.

As reported by Stephen Wiseman of The News & Observer in North Carolina, earlier this week via Twitter, Duke and Middle Tennessee will play in 2024 and 2025, with each school getting a home game in the deal. Duke will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 14, 2024. Middle Tennessee will host Duke for a season opener the following season on August 31, 2025.

As part of a previous home-and-home deal, Middle Tennessee is scheduled to host Duke on Sept. 14, 2019. Duke will visit Middle Tennessee on Sept. 5, 2020. The latest two-game deal fills Duke’s non-conference schedule in 2025, leaving vacancies to fill in 2022, 2023, and 2024. As a member of the ACC, Duke is to play one power conference opponent each season. The Blue Devils have already fulfilled that scheduling obligation through 2030 with non-conference scheduling and Notre Dame’s ACC scheduling rotation. Duke opens the 2019 season in Atlanta against Alabama.

Middle Tennessee has power conference opponents lined up 2020 and has future power conference opponents scheduled from 2022 through 2025 with the addition of two more games against Duke. The Blue Raiders will also be playing Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Missouri in the coming seasons.

Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.

South Dakota State QB transferring to Nebraska to be walk-on punter

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

South Dakota State quarterback Alec Cromer is heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, but he won’t be vying for a chance to be the quarterback for the Cornhuskers. Instead, he plans to walk on to play a role on special teams as a punter.

I’ll be walking on at Nebraska,” Cromer told Sean Callahan of Husker Online. “I’ve been talking with (Scott) Frost about it. I plan to walk-on as a punter.”

Cromer was a standout quarterback and punter in Nebraska high school football, but the opportunity to play quarterback for Nebraska or any other FBS program never materialized. He landed that opportunity to play at South Dakota State, but a chance to join the Nebraska program at a time when the future is looking more optimistic may have been too much to pass up for Cromer.

In high school, Cromer averaged 43.2 yards per punt, according to Husker Online. Even though Cromer is transferring from an FCS program, he will still be required to sit out the 2018 season as he transfers to an FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. Cromer will have two years of eligibility starting in the 2019 season when he will be ruled eligible to play for Nebraska after sitting out the 2018 season.

Watch out for those trick plays from Nebraska special teams now that they will have a quarterback potentially dropping back for punt duty down the line.