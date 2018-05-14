Getty Images

Arkansas’ Jake Hall transferring to SMU

By John TaylorMay 14, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Another day, another player on the move.

The latest to suffer some roster attrition is Arkansas, with Jake Hall confirming to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette a 247Sports.com report that he has decided to transfer from the Razorbacks. Not only that, but the defensive lineman revealed his transfer destination — SMU.

Interestingly, the Razorbacks’ new head coach, Chad Morris, came to Fayetteville this offseason after spending three years in the same job with the Mustangs.

As Hall is leaving as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible immediately for Morris’ former school. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

Hall was a three-star member of Arkansas’ 2014 recruiting class. He played in 25 games during his time with the Hogs, including 24 the past two seasons. His lone start came during the 2017 season.

Four-star 2019 QB picks BYU over offers from, among others, Alabama

By John TaylorMay 13, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
First an Ivy League school and now this.

After being wooed and pursued heavily by Alabama, four-star 2018 quarterback Brevin White opted to sign with Princeton this past February.  Fast-forward three months or so, and the defending national champion Crimson Tide have been in pursuit of another four-star quarterback, this one from the Class of 2019 — Arizona high schooler Jacob Conover.

Sunday night, Conover announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to playing his college football at… BYU.

While Conover is a Class of 2019 recruit, he won’t see the field for the Cougars or anyone else that season as he is planning on taking a two-year LDS mission after he graduates from high school next year.  Thus, the earliest he’d be available to any school football-wise is 2021.

247Sports.com rates Conover as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.  In addition to BYU and Alabama, Conover held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Arizona, Northwestern, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Don’t feel bad for Alabama’s future under center, though, as they already have a commitment from 2019 four-star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of the Tide’s national championship game hero, as well as the four-star great-grandson of the legendary Bear Bryant.

Coastal Carolina new home for ex-Clemson DT Sterling Johnson

By John TaylorMay 13, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
For the second time this month, a transferring Clemson defensive lineman has found a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Sterling Johnson (pictured, No. 93) indicated that he would be moving on and continuing his playing career at Coastal Carolina. As Johnson left the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference school in 2018.

Not only that, the defensive tackle will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 29 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. After redshirting as a true freshman, Robinson played in 11 games the past two seasons.

In early February, Johnson announced his decision to transfer from the ACC school

On May 10, West Virginia confirmed that Jabril Robinson, the defensive tackle who transferred from the Tigers in late January, had been signed by the Mountaineers.

Virginia loses two defensive linemen to medical retirements

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Virginia has lost two defensive linemen to medical retirements, the school has announced. John Kirven and James Trucilla each walked away the game for undisclosed medical reasons. Both players will remain in school to complete their respective degrees.

“It is unfortunate when someone’s career ends prematurely,” Cavs head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement. “We appreciate what John and James did as players for the program and they will remain a part of the team and always be members of our football family. I am excited they have decided to work as student assistants in our program. Both John and James came to UVa to enrich themselves as students in addition to playing football. I am excited to watch them continue to grow and mature as young men and to carve out their futures.”

Kirven, a defensive end, was a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, posting one assisted tackle.

A junior defensive tackle from Erie, Pa., Trucilla appeared in 13 of a possible 25 games over two seasons on the active roster. He registered seven tackles over those 13 appearances.

The pair’s departure means Virginia is down to five active defensive linemen, though the Charlottesville Daily Progress notes that help is on the way in the form of three 2018 signees and graduate transfer Dylan Thompson, who arrives by way of Ohio State.

Jerrell Powe takes shots at NCAA as he graduates from Ole Miss

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
For every recruitnik of a certain age, the name Jerrell Powe will always conjure up a certain type of feeling. A 5-star recruit from Waynesboro, Miss., Powe was the big fish reeled in by new Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron upon his 2005 hiring, a harbinger of good things to come from the recruiting dynamo the Rebels hired away from USC.

As we know now more than a decade later, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Powe was denied eligibility by the NCAA in 2005, enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy, but was denied eligibility again in 2006. He enrolled at Ole Miss and participated in training camp ahead of the 2007 season, but was again ruled out by the NCAA.

Powe, who suffers from a learning disability, hired a lawyer who accused the NCAA of violating the American With Disabilities Act and threatened a lawsuit.

He finally joined the team for the 2008 campaign, who were then coached by Houston Nutt, meaning the academic and legal wrangling over Orgeron’s prized recruit outlasted Oregon’s entire tenure. Powe recorded eight tackles in 12 games in 2008, then earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2009 and ’10. He was chosen 199th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL draft and played in a combined 28 games over four seasons with the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Now 31 years old, Powe graduated from Ole Miss Saturday and took some parting shots at the NCAA on his way out.

Well NCAA – I heard from you every single day for 3 years as you tried to stop me from being the 1st in my family to go to college,” Powe wrote. “I graduated today and didn’t hear word 1 from you or anyone in your organization. That says it all doesn’t it?”

Powe earned his Bachelor’s degree in general studies.

“I’m ecstatic. Every day I wake up, it’s crazy, ‘cause this is really about to happen. I’m really about to graduate. There were a lot of people who said I wouldn’t or I couldn’t. I’m just excited to be able to get it done and be able to move on to the next chapter in my life and find out what it is I want to do for the next 15 or 20 years of my life,” he told Ole Miss Spirit last month. “It’s bigger than football. It’s on a whole ‘nother playing field of its own. I’ll be the first one to graduate college in my family. Especially with all the hoops I had to jump through, it means a lot. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mom and my family and it means a lot to me for my child that I can be able to instill education in him and to be able to put football second and also be able to show him that I was able to get a degree as well.”