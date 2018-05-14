DE Romeo McKnight announces transfer from Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wherefore art thou, Romeo McKnight? No longer in Iowa City, as it turns out.

The defensive end used his personal Twitter account over the weekend to announce that he has decided to transfer from Iowa and continue his collegiate football career at an undetermined elsewhere. McKnight added that his decision came “[a]fter a long journey of injuries and recovery.”

Thank you hawkeye nation! pic.twitter.com/f3ppQoCrnp — Romeo McKnight (@RomeoMcKnight23) May 13, 2018

McKnight missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. That procedure and subsequent rehab, along with the returning talent along the Hawkeyes’ line, led McKnight to pull the trigger on a transfer.

Romeo McKnight on why he's leaving the Hawkeye program. Makes sense. Lost a lot of development time to rehab while others at the position advanced. And Iowa is deep there. pic.twitter.com/AT2slO2oVw — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) May 13, 2018

McKnight was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class. In large part because of the injury issues, the defensive lineman never played a down for the Hawkeyes.

If he ends up at another FBS school, McKnight will be forced to sit out the 2018 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility that he can begin using in 2019.