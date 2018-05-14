Miami adds UAB to 2020 schedule

The Miami Hurricanes and UAB Blazers are set for a future football game in 2020, the two schools announced on Monday. Miami will host UAB in Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2020 in the first meeting between the two programs (barring any potential bowl matchup before then, of course).

“We’re excited about the addition of UAB to our schedule for 2020,” Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said in a released statement. “We are always striving for a competitive nonconference slate to complement our ACC schedule.”

Miami will open the 2020 season at home against old Big East punching bag Temple and the Hurricanes will travel to Michigan State of the Big Ten the week after hosting UAB. As of now, those are the only three games locked into the 2020 schedule for Miami until the ACC schedule is unveiled for that season. Miami will host Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Florida State in conference play that fall. Miami will make road trips to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Wake Forest. As it stands now, Miami has room for one more game to add to the 2020 schedule for a full 12-game schedule. With Michigan State on the slate, Miami’s power conference scheduling requirement for non-conference play is already satisfied, so another home game against a non-conference opponent is most likely to be the end-result.

UAB continues to line up power conference opponents for one-game paydays with the addition of Miami in 2020. UAB will play at Texas A&M this fall, at Tennessee in 2019, and at Georgia in 2021.

