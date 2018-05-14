NCAA will adjust policies following Supreme Court ruling on legalized sports gambling

As you doubt have seen by now, the United States Supreme Court has voted in favor, 6-3, of the state of New Jersey to lift The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act banning states from overseeing sports gambling outside of Nevada. The landmark vote by the Supreme Court now allows every state to run and sanction sports gambling under their own parameters, which means betting on college football is one giant step closer to becoming easier and more accessible to fans across the country.

A handful of states have already prepared for this decision, with it long expected to be made in favor of opening the books for sports gambling at the state level. Among the states already in motion to bring legalized sports gambling to residents is West Virginia, which may provide a financial revenue share to both West Virginia University and Marshall.

“Today’s ruling will finally allow for authorized facilities in New Jersey to take the same bets that are legal in other states in our country,” New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said.

The NCAA has long stood against the legalization of sports gambling but now must adjust its policies to work around the widespread implementation of legalized sports gambling from coast to coast.

“While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction of the court, NCAA Chief Legal Officer Donald Remy said in a statement.

So thank-you, New Jersey. You have given us both college football and legalized sports gambling. Place your bets, wisely.

Follow @KevinOnCFB