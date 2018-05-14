Syracuse invests $118 million for renovation to Carrier Dome

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome is one giant step closer to a much-needed renovation. On Monday morning, Syracuse announced it is investing $118 million to go toward renovation of the multi-purpose athletic facility, including hosting Syracuse football.
Among the renovations to be done on the stadium will be a brand new roof, which an artist’s rendering shows off with a clear top to allow for natural sunlight to shine down on the football field. A brand new video scoreboard would be added as well, looming above the field from the ceiling. Lighting upgrades, improved accessibility, and enhanced Wi-Fi are also part of the plans for the aged venue. Also being added to improve the fan experience? A new air conditioning system, new restrooms, and new concession stands.
“This is a great day for Syracuse University as we take a significant step in advancing the goals contained in our Campus Framework, a 20-year roadmap designed to align our vision and mission with our physical space,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a released statement. “Creating a new stadium experience is a key element to supporting a vibrant and diverse campus community. I am excited for our students—undergraduate and graduate—who will receive their degrees in front of their families and friends, for the student-athletes who will compete in this space and for the thousands of individuals who will visit our campus for athletic events, concerts and other activities.”
“Everyone in our program is ecstatic about the University’s commitment to ensuring our student-athletes and fans have the best experience possible while playing and watching sports in one of the most electrifying spaces in college athletics,” Syracuse football coach Dino Babers said.
In addition to football, the Carrier Dome also hosts Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball and lacrosse teams. Because the venue hosts five sports teams playing throughout the academic year, Syracuse is working on a unique schedule to complete renovation work on the stadium. That may be part of the reason why the full project may not be completed until 2022, although some of the main enhancements will be visible for fans beginning in the fall of 2020.
Former NFL officiating director Dean Blandino will now hold a similar role in the NCAA. On Monday, the NCAA announced Blandino has been named the College Football Officiating, LLC’s director of instant replay. Blandino takes on the role effective immediately, according to the NCAA’s released statement.
“Dean emerged as the best candidate from a talented group of people interested in helping shape the future of instant replay in college football,” said MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “His expertise and skills will help guide this important aspect of officiating.”
“I’m extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role,” Blandino said. “I’ve spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient – and correct – outcomes.”
Blandino left the NFL to pursue an opportunity on TV, which he now holds with FOX as a rules analyst. The NCAA announcement says Blandino will be able to continue working in TV while holding this job. According to the NCAA announcement, Blandino’s role will focus on off-season development and educational duties in an effort to improve the consistency and accuracy of officials throughout the sport.
The term of Blandino’s role with the NCAA will run through the end of August and will start again beginning in January 2019 and run through the offseason until the start of the new season.
The Miami Hurricanes and UAB Blazers are set for a future football game in 2020, the two schools announced on Monday. Miami will host UAB in Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2020 in the first meeting between the two programs (barring any potential bowl matchup before then, of course).
“We’re excited about the addition of UAB to our schedule for 2020,” Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said in a released statement. “We are always striving for a competitive nonconference slate to complement our ACC schedule.”
Miami will open the 2020 season at home against old Big East punching bag Temple and the Hurricanes will travel to Michigan State of the Big Ten the week after hosting UAB. As of now, those are the only three games locked into the 2020 schedule for Miami until the ACC schedule is unveiled for that season. Miami will host Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Florida State in conference play that fall. Miami will make road trips to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Wake Forest. As it stands now, Miami has room for one more game to add to the 2020 schedule for a full 12-game schedule. With Michigan State on the slate, Miami’s power conference scheduling requirement for non-conference play is already satisfied, so another home game against a non-conference opponent is most likely to be the end-result.
UAB continues to line up power conference opponents for one-game paydays with the addition of Miami in 2020. UAB will play at Texas A&M this fall, at Tennessee in 2019, and at Georgia in 2021.
As you doubt have seen by now, the United States Supreme Court has voted in favor, 6-3, of the state of New Jersey to lift The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act banning states from overseeing sports gambling outside of Nevada. The landmark vote by the Supreme Court now allows every state to run and sanction sports gambling under their own parameters, which means betting on college football is one giant step closer to becoming easier and more accessible to fans across the country.
A handful of states have already prepared for this decision, with it long expected to be made in favor of opening the books for sports gambling at the state level. Among the states already in motion to bring legalized sports gambling to residents is West Virginia, which may provide a financial revenue share to both West Virginia University and Marshall.
“Today’s ruling will finally allow for authorized facilities in New Jersey to take the same bets that are legal in other states in our country,” New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said.
The NCAA has long stood against the legalization of sports gambling but now must adjust its policies to work around the widespread implementation of legalized sports gambling from coast to coast.
“While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction of the court, NCAA Chief Legal Officer Donald Remy said in a statement.
So thank-you, New Jersey. You have given us both college football and legalized sports gambling. Place your bets, wisely.
Another day, another player on the move.
The latest to suffer some roster attrition is Arkansas, with Jake Hall confirming to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette a 247Sports.com report that he has decided to transfer from the Razorbacks. Not only that, but the defensive lineman revealed his transfer destination — SMU.
Interestingly, the Razorbacks’ new head coach, Chad Morris, came to Fayetteville this offseason after spending three years in the same job with the Mustangs.
As Hall is leaving as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible immediately for Morris’ former school. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
Hall was a three-star member of Arkansas’ 2014 recruiting class. He played in 25 games during his time with the Hogs, including 24 the past two seasons. His lone start came during the 2017 season.