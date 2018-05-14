Syracuse invests $118 million for renovation to Carrier Dome

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome is one giant step closer to a much-needed renovation. On Monday morning, Syracuse announced it is investing $118 million to go toward renovation of the multi-purpose athletic facility, including hosting Syracuse football.

Among the renovations to be done on the stadium will be a brand new roof, which an artist’s rendering shows off with a clear top to allow for natural sunlight to shine down on the football field. A brand new video scoreboard would be added as well, looming above the field from the ceiling. Lighting upgrades, improved accessibility, and enhanced Wi-Fi are also part of the plans for the aged venue. Also being added to improve the fan experience? A new air conditioning system, new restrooms, and new concession stands.

“This is a great day for Syracuse University as we take a significant step in advancing the goals contained in our Campus Framework, a 20-year roadmap designed to align our vision and mission with our physical space,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a released statement. “Creating a new stadium experience is a key element to supporting a vibrant and diverse campus community. I am excited for our students—undergraduate and graduate—who will receive their degrees in front of their families and friends, for the student-athletes who will compete in this space and for the thousands of individuals who will visit our campus for athletic events, concerts and other activities.”

An artist rendering of the renovated Carrier Dome upon completion. pic.twitter.com/5JljszUah4 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) May 14, 2018

“Everyone in our program is ecstatic about the University’s commitment to ensuring our student-athletes and fans have the best experience possible while playing and watching sports in one of the most electrifying spaces in college athletics,” Syracuse football coach Dino Babers said.

In addition to football, the Carrier Dome also hosts Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball and lacrosse teams. Because the venue hosts five sports teams playing throughout the academic year, Syracuse is working on a unique schedule to complete renovation work on the stadium. That may be part of the reason why the full project may not be completed until 2022, although some of the main enhancements will be visible for fans beginning in the fall of 2020.

