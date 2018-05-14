Wesley College head football coach passes away at 57

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most successful Division III head football coaches passed away suddenly on Monday. Wesley College head coach Mike Drass died at the age of 57, the school has confirmed. The Delaware State News reported Drass died of a sudden heart attack at his Dover, Del., home.

“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend,” Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”

Drass had been with the Division III schools of roughly 2,000 students since 1989. He spent 26 years as the school’s head coach, leading the Wolverines to a 229-61-1 mark. He guided the program to six Division III semifinals trips and to 13 consecutive playoff appearances over the past 13 campaigns.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said in a Twitter post. “Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed.”

@WesleyAthletics Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day. Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed. @UMUFootball — Vince Kehres (@vkehres) May 14, 2018

Funeral arrangements were still to be determined as of press time.