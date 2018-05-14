Wesley College head football coach passes away at 57

One of the most successful Division III head football coaches passed away suddenly on Monday. Wesley College head coach Mike Drass died at the age of 57, the school has confirmed. The Delaware State News reported Drass died of a sudden heart attack at his Dover, Del., home.
“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend,” Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”
Drass had been with the Division III schools of roughly 2,000 students since 1989. He spent 26 years as the school’s head coach, leading the Wolverines to a 229-61-1 mark. He guided the program to six Division III semifinals trips and to 13 consecutive playoff appearances over the past 13 campaigns.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said in a Twitter post. “Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed.”
Funeral arrangements were still to be determined as of press time.
And this is why you shouldn’t freak out when a player runs a 40-yard dash in “only” 4.67 seconds, as Kalon Barnes did at a Houston combine last year.
First of all, a 4.67-second 40 is fast for a high school recruit. And second, that recruit is not done developing.
Barnes set the national high school record in the 100-meter dash as the Texas state championships on Saturday, clocking in at a blazing 10.05 seconds. The previous mark, set by a number of runners, most recently in 2011, was 10.15.
That time would have placed Barnes seventh at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 0.14 seconds off the medal stand and 0.23 seconds behind gold medal winner Usain Bolt.
Repeat: A high school senior was less than a quarter of a second behind the fastest sprinter in the history of sprinting.
A wide receiver from Silsbee, Texas, Barnes was a 3-star recruit who signed with Baylor in December.
“Kalon brings additional speed to an already fast class,” Bears head coach Matt Rhule said in December. “He’s a really special athlete, a special football player. He was one of the first guys that committed to us and really kind of helped whole #BFast thing get up and running.”
Former NFL officiating director Dean Blandino will now hold a similar role in the NCAA. On Monday, the NCAA announced Blandino has been named the College Football Officiating, LLC’s director of instant replay. Blandino takes on the role effective immediately, according to the NCAA’s released statement.
“Dean emerged as the best candidate from a talented group of people interested in helping shape the future of instant replay in college football,” said MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “His expertise and skills will help guide this important aspect of officiating.”
“I’m extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role,” Blandino said. “I’ve spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient – and correct – outcomes.”
Blandino left the NFL to pursue an opportunity on TV, which he now holds with FOX as a rules analyst. The NCAA announcement says Blandino will be able to continue working in TV while holding this job. According to the NCAA announcement, Blandino’s role will focus on off-season development and educational duties in an effort to improve the consistency and accuracy of officials throughout the sport.
The term of Blandino’s role with the NCAA will run through the end of August and will start again beginning in January 2019 and run through the offseason until the start of the new season.
The Miami Hurricanes and UAB Blazers are set for a future football game in 2020, the two schools announced on Monday. Miami will host UAB in Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2020 in the first meeting between the two programs (barring any potential bowl matchup before then, of course).
“We’re excited about the addition of UAB to our schedule for 2020,” Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said in a released statement. “We are always striving for a competitive nonconference slate to complement our ACC schedule.”
Miami will open the 2020 season at home against old Big East punching bag Temple and the Hurricanes will travel to Michigan State of the Big Ten the week after hosting UAB. As of now, those are the only three games locked into the 2020 schedule for Miami until the ACC schedule is unveiled for that season. Miami will host Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Florida State in conference play that fall. Miami will make road trips to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Wake Forest. As it stands now, Miami has room for one more game to add to the 2020 schedule for a full 12-game schedule. With Michigan State on the slate, Miami’s power conference scheduling requirement for non-conference play is already satisfied, so another home game against a non-conference opponent is most likely to be the end-result.
UAB continues to line up power conference opponents for one-game paydays with the addition of Miami in 2020. UAB will play at Texas A&M this fall, at Tennessee in 2019, and at Georgia in 2021.
Syracuse’s Carrier Dome is one giant step closer to a much-needed renovation. On Monday morning, Syracuse announced it is investing $118 million to go toward renovation of the multi-purpose athletic facility, including hosting Syracuse football.
Among the renovations to be done on the stadium will be a brand new roof, which an artist’s rendering shows off with a clear top to allow for natural sunlight to shine down on the football field. A brand new video scoreboard would be added as well, looming above the field from the ceiling. Lighting upgrades, improved accessibility, and enhanced Wi-Fi are also part of the plans for the aged venue. Also being added to improve the fan experience? A new air conditioning system, new restrooms, and new concession stands.
“This is a great day for Syracuse University as we take a significant step in advancing the goals contained in our Campus Framework, a 20-year roadmap designed to align our vision and mission with our physical space,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a released statement. “Creating a new stadium experience is a key element to supporting a vibrant and diverse campus community. I am excited for our students—undergraduate and graduate—who will receive their degrees in front of their families and friends, for the student-athletes who will compete in this space and for the thousands of individuals who will visit our campus for athletic events, concerts and other activities.”
“Everyone in our program is ecstatic about the University’s commitment to ensuring our student-athletes and fans have the best experience possible while playing and watching sports in one of the most electrifying spaces in college athletics,” Syracuse football coach Dino Babers said.
In addition to football, the Carrier Dome also hosts Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball and lacrosse teams. Because the venue hosts five sports teams playing throughout the academic year, Syracuse is working on a unique schedule to complete renovation work on the stadium. That may be part of the reason why the full project may not be completed until 2022, although some of the main enhancements will be visible for fans beginning in the fall of 2020.