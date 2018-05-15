Getty Images

AD wants Jim Harbaugh to remain at Michigan until the HC retires

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
There may be a growing chorus of concern as to the direction of the Michigan football program from various factions around the team, but those notes aren’t being sung in the university’s athletic department.

At a series of Big Ten meetings in Rosemont, Ill., that includes all of the conference’s athletic directors, U-M’s athletics boss, Warde Manuel, was asked about Jim Harbaugh‘s future as the head football coach.  Manuel was very emphatic that, along with men’s basketball coach John Beilein, he wants Harbaugh to remain in his current job until the former Wolverines quarterback is ready to hang up his coaching whistle.

“I love my coaches across the board, love those two guys in particular,” Manuel said Tuesday by way of mlive.com. “I’m extremely pleased with where we are from a staffing, coaching standpoint and Jim and John are two people that I would love to see retire from this institution, retire from coaching. …

“I don’t want Jim to go anywhere either, but he’s got four more years at this point. Jim also knows how I feel about him. We’ve had great conversations and I don’t want him to go anywhere either.”

Harbaugh, the former NFL head coach who many assume, right or wrong, will head back to that level of football at some point before his coaching career ends, has four years remaining on the seven-year contract he signed after becoming U-M’s head coach in December of 2014.  Last year, Harbaugh’s $7 million in total pay was third in the country according to USA Today‘s coaches salaries database, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.1 million) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million).  Right behind Harbaugh was Urban Meyer of rival Ohio State at $6.4 million.

All three of those head coaches have won a national championship, or, in the case of Saban and Meyer, multiple national championships.  In three years in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh has gone 28-11 with finishes of third (2015), third (2016) and fourth (2017) in the Big Ten East.

U-M is also 1-5 against rivals Ohio State (0-3) and Michigan State (1-2) during Harbaugh’s tenure.

Report: Boise State, Florida State to meet in Jacksonville for 2019 opener

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Boise State and Florida State will meet in Jacksonville on the opening weekend of the 2019 season, according to a tweet Tuesday from Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy reports the game will be formally announced on Wednesday. Boise State has not formally announced the game, but it is listed on the 2019 schedule on the Broncos’ official website.

The game would be the first meeting between the two programs.

While the Broncos and the Seminoles have never met on the field, they have dabbled in neutral site opening games.

Boise State has been especially effective in winning neutral site games that are essentially road games. The Broncos knocked off Virginia Tech in Landover, Md., to open the 2010 season, then went to Atlanta and beat Georgia on the first Saturday of the 2011 season. Boise State opened 2014 with a loss to Ole Miss in Atlanta.

Jacksonville, in case you didn’t know, is much closer to Tallahassee than Boise.

Florida State beat Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, to open 2014, defeated Ole Miss in Orlando on Labor Day in 2016, and opened last season with a loss to Alabama in Atlanta, a game billed as the biggest opening game in college football history.

Though Jacksonville does not have its own major college football team, the city has a long history of hosting neutral site games through the the annual Florida-Georgia game, the Gator Bowl and the occasional ACC Championship. Florida State is 13-2-1 all-time in Florida’s largest city, not including a vacated win over Alabama in 2007.

Pitt sees third post-spring transfer in WR Ruben Flowers III

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
For the third time in less than two weeks, Pitt has seen a reserve player take his ball and head elsewhere.

The latest to leave Pat Narduzzi’s football program is Ruben Flowers III, who announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Panthers and will “start over somewhere new.” The wide receiver gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.

If Flowers transfers to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season but would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2019.  A move to the FCS level would allow the 6-3, 205-pound receiver to play immediately this coming season.

A three-star member of Pitt’s 2016 recruiting class, Flowers was rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Flowers appeared in six games this past season, although he didn’t catch a pass.

In addition to Flowers, offensive lineman Tony Pilato (HERE) and linebacker Jalen Williams (HERE) have both decided to transfer since the end of the fourth spring practice under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Once committed to Illinois, USC grad transfer Jalen Greene now headed to Utah State instead

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
That whole thing where Illinois picked up a Power Five transfer earlier this offseason?  Never mind, apparently.

In late March, Jalen Greene took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Illinois after deciding to transfer from USC.  Showing that commitment is sometimes fleeting anymore, 247Sports.com is now reporting that Greene is instead headed to Utah State.

No reason for the abrupt flip was given.

As Greene comes to the Mountain West Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018.  The upcoming season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of collegiate eligibility.

Greene was a three-star 2014 recruit who was rated as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  He moved to receiver after the 2014 season and ended up catching 26 passes for 318 yards.

North Carolina up next on ex-Ohio State QB Joe Burrow’s transfer tour

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
An ACC school has joined the fray for a sought-after graduate transfer quarterback.

Late last week and on into the weekend, both Cincinnati and LSU hosted Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow on official visits.  Those trips came less than a week after the quarterback decided to transfer from the Buckeyes, with both schools almost immediately seeking permission to contact the redshirt junior.

Tuesday morning, a report surfaced that Burrow is now expected to take what’s described as “his third and final visit” to North Carolina.  The tweet from Sean Callahan of Rivals.com goes on to add that an announcement from the player on a transfer destination is expected by the end of this week.

Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.

In addition to being eligible to play at his new school this year, Burrow will also have a year of eligibility that he can use next season as well.