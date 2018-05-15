Nebraska’s Keyan Williams leaving Cornhuskers as graduate transfer

After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Keyan Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season; six months after that housecleaning, the son is gone as well.

On his personal Twitter account Monday morning, Williams announced that, “[a]fter a long conversation with my family, a couple of good conversations with [new NU head coach Scott] Frost, and a lot of prayer, I have asked for and been granted my release from the University of Nebraska.” The wide receiver stated that he has “been agonizing” over his situation for the last week or so and described the move as “without question the hardest decision I have ever made.”

Williams will soon graduate from the university and intends to pursue his master’s degree, as well as use his final season of football eligibility, at another school.

Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that was the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.