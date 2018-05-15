Nebraska’s Keyan Williams leaving Cornhuskers as graduate transfer

After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Keyan Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season; six months after that housecleaning, the son is gone as well.
On his personal Twitter account Monday morning, Williams announced that, “[a]fter a long conversation with my family, a couple of good conversations with [new NU head coach Scott] Frost, and a lot of prayer, I have asked for and been granted my release from the University of Nebraska.” The wide receiver stated that he has “been agonizing” over his situation for the last week or so and described the move as “without question the hardest decision I have ever made.”
Williams will soon graduate from the university and intends to pursue his master’s degree, as well as use his final season of football eligibility, at another school.
Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that was the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.
Wherefore art thou, Romeo McKnight? No longer in Iowa City, as it turns out.
The defensive end used his personal Twitter account over the weekend to announce that he has decided to transfer from Iowa and continue his collegiate football career at an undetermined elsewhere. McKnight added that his decision came “[a]fter a long journey of injuries and recovery.”
McKnight missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. That procedure and subsequent rehab, along with the returning talent along the Hawkeyes’ line, led McKnight to pull the trigger on a transfer.
McKnight was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class. In large part because of the injury issues, the defensive lineman never played a down for the Hawkeyes.
If he ends up at another FBS school, McKnight will be forced to sit out the 2018 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility that he can begin using in 2019.
One of the most successful Division III head football coaches passed away suddenly on Monday. Wesley College head coach Mike Drass died at the age of 57, the school has confirmed. The Delaware State News reported Drass died of a sudden heart attack at his Dover, Del., home.
“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend,” Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”
Drass had been with the Division III schools of roughly 2,000 students since 1989. He spent 26 years as the school’s head coach, leading the Wolverines to a 229-61-1 mark. He guided the program to six Division III semifinals trips and to 13 consecutive playoff appearances over the past 13 campaigns.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said in a Twitter post. “Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed.”
Funeral arrangements were still to be determined as of press time.
And this is why you shouldn’t freak out when a player runs a 40-yard dash in “only” 4.67 seconds, as Kalon Barnes did at a Houston combine last year.
First of all, a 4.67-second 40 is fast for a high school recruit. And second, that recruit is not done developing.
Barnes set the national high school record in the 100-meter dash as the Texas state championships on Saturday, clocking in at a blazing 10.05 seconds. The previous mark, set by a number of runners, most recently in 2011, was 10.15.
That time would have placed Barnes seventh at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 0.14 seconds off the medal stand and 0.23 seconds behind gold medal winner Usain Bolt.
Repeat: A high school senior was less than a quarter of a second behind the fastest sprinter in the history of sprinting.
A wide receiver from Silsbee, Texas, Barnes was a 3-star recruit who signed with Baylor in December.
“Kalon brings additional speed to an already fast class,” Bears head coach Matt Rhule said in December. “He’s a really special athlete, a special football player. He was one of the first guys that committed to us and really kind of helped whole #BFast thing get up and running.”
Former NFL officiating director Dean Blandino will now hold a similar role in the NCAA. On Monday, the NCAA announced Blandino has been named the College Football Officiating, LLC’s director of instant replay. Blandino takes on the role effective immediately, according to the NCAA’s released statement.
“Dean emerged as the best candidate from a talented group of people interested in helping shape the future of instant replay in college football,” said MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “His expertise and skills will help guide this important aspect of officiating.”
“I’m extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role,” Blandino said. “I’ve spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient – and correct – outcomes.”
Blandino left the NFL to pursue an opportunity on TV, which he now holds with FOX as a rules analyst. The NCAA announcement says Blandino will be able to continue working in TV while holding this job. According to the NCAA announcement, Blandino’s role will focus on off-season development and educational duties in an effort to improve the consistency and accuracy of officials throughout the sport.
The term of Blandino’s role with the NCAA will run through the end of August and will start again beginning in January 2019 and run through the offseason until the start of the new season.