Once committed to Illinois, USC grad transfer Jalen Greene now headed to Utah State instead

That whole thing where Illinois picked up a Power Five transfer earlier this offseason? Never mind, apparently.
In late March, Jalen Greene took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Illinois after deciding to transfer from USC. Showing that commitment is sometimes fleeting anymore, 247Sports.com is now reporting that Greene is instead headed to Utah State.
No reason for the abrupt flip was given.
As Greene comes to the Mountain West Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of collegiate eligibility.
Greene was a three-star 2014 recruit who was rated as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He moved to receiver after the 2014 season and ended up catching 26 passes for 318 yards.
An ACC school has joined the fray for a sought-after graduate transfer quarterback.
Late last week and on into the weekend, both Cincinnati and LSU hosted Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow on official visits. Those trips came less than a week after the quarterback decided to transfer from the Buckeyes, with both schools almost immediately seeking permission to contact the redshirt junior.
Tuesday morning, a report surfaced that Burrow is now expected to take what’s described as “his third and final visit” to North Carolina. The tweet from Sean Callahan of Rivals.com goes on to add that an announcement from the player on a transfer destination is expected by the end of this week.
Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.
In addition to being eligible to play at his new school this year, Burrow will also have a year of eligibility that he can use next season as well.
After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Keyan Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season; six months after that housecleaning, the son is gone as well.
On his personal Twitter account Monday morning, Williams announced that, “[a]fter a long conversation with my family, a couple of good conversations with [new NU head coach Scott] Frost, and a lot of prayer, I have asked for and been granted my release from the University of Nebraska.” The wide receiver stated that he has “been agonizing” over his situation for the last week or so and described the move as “without question the hardest decision I have ever made.”
Williams will soon graduate from the university and intends to pursue his master’s degree, as well as use his final season of football eligibility, at another school.
Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that was the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.
Wherefore art thou, Romeo McKnight? No longer in Iowa City, as it turns out.
The defensive end used his personal Twitter account over the weekend to announce that he has decided to transfer from Iowa and continue his collegiate football career at an undetermined elsewhere. McKnight added that his decision came “[a]fter a long journey of injuries and recovery.”
McKnight missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. That procedure and subsequent rehab, along with the returning talent along the Hawkeyes’ line, led McKnight to pull the trigger on a transfer.
McKnight was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class. In large part because of the injury issues, the defensive lineman never played a down for the Hawkeyes.
If he ends up at another FBS school, McKnight will be forced to sit out the 2018 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility that he can begin using in 2019.
One of the most successful Division III head football coaches passed away suddenly on Monday. Wesley College head coach Mike Drass died at the age of 57, the school has confirmed. The Delaware State News reported Drass died of a sudden heart attack at his Dover, Del., home.
“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend,” Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement. “No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”
Drass had been with the Division III schools of roughly 2,000 students since 1989. He spent 26 years as the school’s head coach, leading the Wolverines to a 229-61-1 mark. He guided the program to six Division III semifinals trips and to 13 consecutive playoff appearances over the past 13 campaigns.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with your Wolverine family on this difficult day,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said in a Twitter post. “Coach Drass was a great coach, great man, and class act and will be missed.”
Funeral arrangements were still to be determined as of press time.