Once committed to Illinois, USC grad transfer Jalen Greene now headed to Utah State instead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

That whole thing where Illinois picked up a Power Five transfer earlier this offseason? Never mind, apparently.

In late March, Jalen Greene took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Illinois after deciding to transfer from USC. Showing that commitment is sometimes fleeting anymore, 247Sports.com is now reporting that Greene is instead headed to Utah State.

No reason for the abrupt flip was given.

As Greene comes to the Mountain West Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of collegiate eligibility.

Greene was a three-star 2014 recruit who was rated as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He moved to receiver after the 2014 season and ended up catching 26 passes for 318 yards.