Pitt sees third post-spring transfer in WR Ruben Flowers III

For the third time in less than two weeks, Pitt has seen a reserve player take his ball and head elsewhere.

The latest to leave Pat Narduzzi’s football program is Ruben Flowers III, who announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Panthers and will “start over somewhere new.” The wide receiver gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.

If Flowers transfers to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season but would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2019. A move to the FCS level would allow the 6-3, 205-pound receiver to play immediately this coming season.

A three-star member of Pitt’s 2016 recruiting class, Flowers was rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Flowers appeared in six games this past season, although he didn’t catch a pass.

In addition to Flowers, offensive lineman Tony Pilato (HERE) and linebacker Jalen Williams (HERE) have both decided to transfer since the end of the fourth spring practice under head coach Pat Narduzzi.