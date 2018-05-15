Report: Boise State, Florida State to meet in Jacksonville for 2019 opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boise State and Florida State will meet in Jacksonville on the opening weekend of the 2019 season, according to a tweet Tuesday from Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy reports the game will be formally announced on Wednesday. Boise State has not formally announced the game, but it is listed on the 2019 schedule on the Broncos’ official website.

The game would be the first meeting between the two programs.

While the Broncos and the Seminoles have never met on the field, they have dabbled in neutral site opening games.

Boise State has been especially effective in winning neutral site games that are essentially road games. The Broncos knocked off Virginia Tech in Landover, Md., to open the 2010 season, then went to Atlanta and beat Georgia on the first Saturday of the 2011 season. Boise State opened 2014 with a loss to Ole Miss in Atlanta.

Jacksonville, in case you didn’t know, is much closer to Tallahassee than Boise.

Florida State beat Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, to open 2014, defeated Ole Miss in Orlando on Labor Day in 2016, and opened last season with a loss to Alabama in Atlanta, a game billed as the biggest opening game in college football history.

Though Jacksonville does not have its own major college football team, the city has a long history of hosting neutral site games through the the annual Florida-Georgia game, the Gator Bowl and the occasional ACC Championship. Florida State is 13-2-1 all-time in Florida’s largest city, not including a vacated win over Alabama in 2007.