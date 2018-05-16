Colorado and Colorado State reportedly have “handshake agreement” to continue Rocky Mountain Showdown

Colorado and Colorado State do not have any future games officially scheduled beyond 2020, but the two schools may have a verbal agreement to add future games in 2023 and 2024.
The Mercury News shared a look at the upcoming schedule rotation for the Pac-12 over the next eight seasons. Those with a close eye on Colorado’s upcoming schedule rotation took note of a pair of games scheduled against Colorado State that has not yet been officially announced. According to a Daily Camera report, that is because those games still have to have a contract signed by representatives from both schools. Despite the lack of a contract, it does appear Colorado and Colorado State will manage to add at least two additional games in the rivalry moving forward.
Per the Daily Camera;
The CSU games in 2023 and 2024 are in red because those dates are not official and no contract has been signed between the schools. However, the athletic directors at both schools have told Buffzone that there is a handshake agreement to play those games, and it’s just a matter of drawing up and signing the contract.
Colorado’s non-conference schedule is booked in 2021 and 2022 without Colorado State. Colorado State has three vacancies currently in 2022 to fill, as well as in 2023. The Rams will be playing Washington State in each of those two seasons. Colorado State has generally scheduled at least two power conference opponents on its non-conference schedule, so the addition of Colorado on top of Washington State is an ideal outcome for the Rams.
Here’s hoping this fun in-state rivalry does continue, whether it is played in Denver on a neutral field or between campus locations.