Colorado and Colorado State reportedly have “handshake agreement” to continue Rocky Mountain Showdown

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Colorado and Colorado State do not have any future games officially scheduled beyond 2020, but the two schools may have a verbal agreement to add future games in 2023 and 2024.

The Mercury News shared a look at the upcoming schedule rotation for the Pac-12 over the next eight seasons. Those with a close eye on Colorado’s upcoming schedule rotation took note of a pair of games scheduled against Colorado State that has not yet been officially announced. According to a Daily Camera report, that is because those games still have to have a contract signed by representatives from both schools. Despite the lack of a contract, it does appear Colorado and Colorado State will manage to add at least two additional games in the rivalry moving forward.

Per the Daily Camera;

The CSU games in 2023 and 2024 are in red because those dates are not official and no contract has been signed between the schools. However, the athletic directors at both schools have told Buffzone that there is a handshake agreement to play those games, and it’s just a matter of drawing up and signing the contract.

Colorado’s non-conference schedule is booked in 2021 and 2022 without Colorado State. Colorado State has three vacancies currently in 2022 to fill, as well as in 2023. The Rams will be playing Washington State in each of those two seasons. Colorado State has generally scheduled at least two power conference opponents on its non-conference schedule, so the addition of Colorado on top of Washington State is an ideal outcome for the Rams.

Here’s hoping this fun in-state rivalry does continue, whether it is played in Denver on a neutral field or between campus locations.

Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Mike Slive, the former commissioner of the SEC, has passed away at the age of 77, the SEC announced Wednesday evening. A memorial to pay tribute to the landmark commissioner of the conference is scheduled for Friday in Birmingham.

A native of New York, Slive fit right in with the SEC. After serving as commissioner of Conference USA from 1995 through 2002, Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015. Slive’s run as commissioner of the SEC saw the conference rise to the top of the college football landscape and continued to improve and perform well in other sports as well.

As commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, Slive oversaw the SEC expand to add Texas A&M and Missouri and set the foundation for the conference’s rising television revenue packages that would include the SEC Network. During Slive’s run as commissioner, the SEC was home to eight BCS national champions, which included a run of seven consecutive national champions from the 2005 season through the 2012 season.

Current SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who succeeded Slive in 2015, offered a statement regarding the passing of Slive.

“For me it’s about Mike for how he affected me. He was a friend before he was the boss, he was a friend while, he was a boss and he was a friend after,” Sankey said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Liz, to Anna, Judd, Abagail. He’s a great person and I’m privileged to come to know him the way I did.

Alabama-Louisville, Penn State-Pitt, Ohio State-TCU all booked for primetime

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
The early season primetime schedule is starting to come together. On Wednesday, ESPN announced the first three games that will be the spotlight game of the week for ABC’s Saturday Night Football. Perhaps not so surprising, Alabama and Ohio State each make an appearance in the first three weeks.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football broadcasts will begin in Orlando, Florida for the Camping World Kickoff between defending national champion Alabama and Louisville. The matchup between the Crimson Tide and Cardinals will be played on September 1 with the standard start time for the broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET. ABC will also broadcast the following day’s game in Arlington, Texas between Miami and LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Also in Week 1, NBC will air Notre Dame’s home game against Michigan beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The opening weekend of college football will conclude on Monday, September 3 with Florida State hosting Virginia Tech at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Week 2 will take ABC to western Pennsylvania for the in-state rivalry game between Pittsburgh and Penn State. It will be the first time the two schools have kicked off under the lights since the mid-1980s. In Week 3, ABC heads back to Arlington for the matchup between TCU and Ohio State. A year after Urban Meyer pointed out his concerns about playing so many night games, it is possible the Buckeyes will be playing at least two night games away from home in September. In addition to the game against TCU in Arlington, Ohio State’s road game at Penn State feels like a near lock to appear in primetime. Penn State could also be playing three primetime games in September with the Pitt road game, a Friday night game at Illinois, and the hypothetical home game against the Buckeyes.

More kickoff times will be confirmed at later times, but FOX has reportedly already selected a handful of games to broadcast this season. FOX has claimed this season’s Ohio State-Michigan, Oklahoma-Texas, and Michigan-Michigan State games. Of those three, the most likely to be placed in primetime on FOX would be the Michigan-Michigan State game, with the other two traditionally being played in the afternoon. FOX is expected to also grab a Week 2 matchup between Stanford and USC for a possible primetime broadcast. Another option might be Oklahoma’s home game against Chip Kelly and UCLA.

But the schedule is now starting to get some kickoff times locked in, which means the season will be here sooner than you may realize.

Nick Saban takes jab at UCF’s “self-proclaimed” national title, but Gus Malzahn stays out of it

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

Alabama head coach Nick Saban added another national title to his ever-growing list of achievements last January when the Crimson Tide rallied from behind to stun Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national championship game. At the same time, UCF was busy celebrating their claim to a national title even if critics shrugged it aside. Although Saban offered some praise for what UCF accomplished last season, including beating an Auburn team that Saba’s Tide could not, Saban suggested that UCF’s claim to a national title carries little weight.

“I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything,” Saban said to USA Today, commenting on UCF’s claim to a national championship for the 2017 season. “But self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it. And there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves.”

Saban has a legitimate point, of course. Alabama may not have won their own division but they were selected by the College Football Playoff selection committee to participate in the four-team playoff to determine a true national champion. And to Alabama’s credit, they took advantage of that opportunity by dominating ACC champion Clemson in the national semifinal and then coming from behind to upset SEC champion Georgia. UCF may have gone undefeated last season, with wins against USF, Memphis and Auburn to close out their undefeated campaign, but years from now it will be widely accepted that Alabama was the national champion while UCF is still free to claim their national title as well. College football is loaded with claimed national titles, including some by Alabama of course, so what UCF is doing is nothing out of the ordinary for the history of the sport.

Of course, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn’t about to get caught up in the drama despite playing a key role into the Alabama-UCF national title debate.

“They played extremely well that day (in the Peach Bowl),” Malzahn said at a golf tournament, according to Al.com. “We didn’t play our best, but give those guys credit. They played extremely well and got after us.”

Realizing Malzahn didn’t exactly answer the question regarding the national championship claim by UCF, Malzahn stood his ground when asked again.

“They played real well that day,” Malzahn said, “and we didn’t play that well.”

It must be a tough spot for Malzahn seeing as Alabama is his top rival and the other team claiming a national title is using his Auburn team to help support the argument.

Former UCF head coach and current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has no regrets over his comments about likely not standing behind UCF’s national title claim the way the school has gone about it.

Clemson DT Josh Belk announces decision to transfer

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

With Clemson carrying an abundance of talent on the defensive line, a player looking to transfer for a new opportunity to get some playing time was bound to happen. Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk will pursue an opportunity elsewhere, as he announced with a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Clemson has released Belk from his scholarship at the player’s request.

Belk was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, according to his Rivals profile. The 6′-3″, 325 lb recruit was a massive prize for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, especially considering in-state rival South Carolina was a runaway favorite in the recruiting process according to multiple recruiting analysts. Other schools extending offers to Belk included Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, and NC State. Belk was an early enrollee at Clemson this spring.

Making things a bit juicier with this potential transfer is the idea Belk could potentially transfer to South Carolina. A South Carolina native, Belk going from the Tigers to the Gamecocks would be quite fascinating on so many levels, although for now there is nothing tangible to suggest that will be the end result of this entire process at this time.

However, even though Belk has not been around for more than a spring semester, he will still be required to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. The only exception would be if Belk and his new school filed for a waiver to allow for immediate eligibility, but that can tend to be an uphill climb in this specific scenario. The good news is Belk can jump right into using a redshirt year if needed, which may have been a possible outcome for the fall even if he did stick around at Clemson.