Getty Images

West Virginia transfer Lamonte McDougle lands at Washington State

By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Less than two months after leaving one Power Five program, Lamonte McDougle has landed at another.

Overnight, Washington State, one of the teams not on the player’s restricted list, confirmed via its official Twitter account that McDougle has been added to the Cougars’ football roster.  The defensive lineman had taken to the same social media website March 30 to announce his decision to transfer from West Virginia.

While his addition to the team is effective immediately, McDougle will have to sit out the 2018 season, although he will be permitted to practice with his new teammates.  Including next season, though, the lineman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.

Thanks to NASCAR driver, USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson drives for first time in his life

Associated Press
By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite the obvious obstacles, the story of Jake Olson‘s life has turned into one memorable moment after another.

Olson, without sight in either eye since the age of 12, made history last year by becoming the second legally-blind player to appear in an NCAA football game as a member of USC’s special teams.  This week, Olson realized an off-field dream — driving a car for the first-time ever.

And not just any car, mind you, but a NASCAR stock car at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a very large assist from veteran Cup driver Todd Bodine.

That.  Is.  Awesome.  Really, though, it’s merely a continuation of what’s been nearly a decade’s worth of awesome.

In 2009, the Pete Carroll-led USC Trojans football team essentially adopted Olson, a teenage fan of the program at the time suffering from cancer of the retina in his right eye (he lost his left eye when he was less than one year old).  It was subsequently determined that Olson would need the right eye removed; on his final day of sight prior to the surgery that would leave him blind for the rest of his life, he chose to attend a Trojans football practice.

Fast-forward a few years, and Olson walked on to the USC football team as a long-snapper in 2015.  He took his first live-drill reps with the Trojans in September of that year, then snapped for the team in the 2016 spring game.  While he didn’t see any real-game action either year, Saturday, at the end of USC’s closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan, Olson finally got to take his place on the field in an actual game with the rest of his special teams teammates as the long-snapper on an extra point — thanks in large part to a very classy assist from WMU head coach Tim Lester.

Olson remains a playing member of the Trojans football team, and will be entering his redshirt junior season.

Scott Frost: ‘Alabama probably has one or two championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody’

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
4 Comments

Reminder: the 2018 college football season kicks off exactly 100 days from today.

In honor of that seems-so-far-away milestone, there’s been yet another development in the run-it-into-the-ground storyline of the 2018 college football offseason.  In summation, Alabama won the real 2017 national championshipundefeated UCF claiming a mythical 2017 national championship… Alabama players flaunted their “real championship rings“… UCF’s former head coach stated he would have had a hard time getting behind” his former school’s national championship claims had he remained with the football program… and Alabama’s current head coach took a shot at UCF’s title claims by stating “self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it.”

In stating he’d have a hard time getting behind the mythical claims, Scott Frost, the former head coach at UCF who left for the same job at Nebraska in early December, did allow that “[i]f you look at the history of college football, there’s a lot of cases where multiple teams have claimed national championships.”  During an interview with KETV in Omaha this week, Frost doubled-down on the latter comment by getting specific when it comes to schools who may have played fast and loose with their title claims.

“Alabama’s probably got one or two [national] championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody,” Frost told the television station, likely a direct response to Nick Saban‘s “there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves” shot aimed squarely at Frost’s former school.

On this, Frost very much has a point.

Including the one from 2017, Alabama has now claimed 17 national championships in football.  The NCAA, however, only recognizes 15.  The two not recognized by the NCAA but claimed by the school?  1934 and 1941, which The Association recognizes as being owned by Minnesota; even the Associated Press tapped the Gophers as the latter season’s lone champion.  ‘Bama, meanwhile, used something called the Houlgate System for its 1941 title claim.

Even a couple of Alabama’s titles recognized by the NCAA are somewhat in dispute.

The AP and United Press International awarded Alabama the 1964 championship after the regular season, only to see UA go out and lose to Texas in the Rose Bowl to finish 10-1.  Arkansas, which beat Texas, won its bowl game to finish that season at 11-0; the NCAA recognizes the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide as shared national champs.

The 1973 title is likely the most infamous claim as Notre Dame beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, yet the Crimson Tide is still recognized as co-champions along with the Fighting Irish by the NCAA.  The UPI was the only major media outlet to vote ‘Bama No. 1, although, again, their voting took place prior to the bowl game being played.  The Golden Domers, meanwhile, were the top-ranked team according to the AP — they had the Crimson Tide fourth in their final poll — Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation.

That 1973 season was also the year that Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma all finished 10-0-1.  Oklahoma’s tie came against USC, ranked No. 1 at the time before finishing the year No. 8 at 9-2-1, in their second game of the year, while Michigan and Ohio State played to their iconic 10-10 tie to close out the regular season.

Again, 100 days folks.  100 days.

Buffalo schedules future games with Ohio State, Maryland

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

As has ofttimes been the case in the recent past, Buffalo’s future non-conference schedules will (continue to) have a decidedly Big Ten flavor to it.

The MAC school announced Wednesday that it has added both Ohio State and Maryland to its future slates. The Bulls will travel to Columbus to square off with the Buckeyes Sept. 19, 2020, while the Terrapins play the role of hosts Sept. 3, 2022, in College Park.

The Bulls and Buckeyes have played once before, opening the 2013 season in what essentially served as Khalil Mack‘s coming-out party to the nation. The 2022 game will be the first-ever between the Bulls and Terrapins.

In addition to OSU, UB has faced Big Ten teams two other times this decade — Penn State in 2015, Minnesota in 2017. They also have four future games scheduled against schools from that conference over the next six seasons — Rutgers (2018), Penn State (2019), Nebraska (2021) and Wisconsin (2023).

This wasn’t the only scheduling news involving Ohio State and a MAC school as OSU also confirmed that it has added Akron to its 2021 schedule. That game will be played Sept. 25 in Columbus and will mark the fourth meeting between the two Ohio schools, and the first since 2011. In the three previous games, the Buckeyes have outscored the Zips 90-16.

Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

AP Photo/Butch Dill
By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mike Slive, the former commissioner of the SEC, has passed away at the age of 77, the SEC announced Wednesday evening. A memorial to pay tribute to the landmark commissioner of the conference is scheduled for Friday in Birmingham.

A native of New York, Slive fit right in with the SEC. After serving as commissioner of Conference USA from 1995 through 2002, Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015. Slive’s run as commissioner of the SEC saw the conference rise to the top of the college football landscape and continued to improve and perform well in other sports as well.

As commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, Slive oversaw the SEC expand to add Texas A&M and Missouri and set the foundation for the conference’s rising television revenue packages that would include the SEC Network. During Slive’s run as commissioner, the SEC was home to eight BCS national champions, which included a run of seven consecutive national champions from the 2005 season through the 2012 season.

Current SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who succeeded Slive in 2015, offered a statement regarding the passing of Slive.

“For me it’s about Mike for how he affected me. He was a friend before he was the boss, he was a friend while, he was a boss and he was a friend after,” Sankey said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Liz, to Anna, Judd, Abagail. He’s a great person and I’m privileged to come to know him the way I did.