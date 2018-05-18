Reports: Ohio State QB Joe Burrow picks LSU as transfer destination

One of the few remaining offseason storylines has wrapped up on Friday afternoon as reports have surfaced that former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is headed from Columbus to LSU as a graduate transfer.
The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tom Groeschen was first to report the news.
Burrow is immediately eligible in Baton Rouge and has two years of eligibility remaining, joining the program as a redshirt junior after graduating earlier this month from Ohio State. He had previously visited LSU, Cincinnati and North Carolina before narrowing his list to the Tigers and Bearcats, where former OSU assistant Luke Fickell is the head coach.
The dual-threat was rated by most recruiting services as a four-star coming out of high school in Athens, OH where his father Jimmy Burrow is the defensive coordinator at Ohio under Frank Solich. He spent most of the past few years as the backup to J.T Barrett but appeared to lose out a close quarterback battle with fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins this spring to be the team’s starter.
The addition of Burrow makes the LSU quarterback competition even more interesting over the coming months and would indicate that Ed Orgeron and his staff are not completely comfortable with how things are going at the spot after spring practice. Junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse all took reps over spring but none of the trio seemed to create much separation as they replace current New England Patriot Danny Etling under center for the Tigers.
LSU opens the season with a big game against Miami at AT&T Stadium.
Rick Neuheisel is officially back coaching and doing it in Pac-12 territory to boot.
The former UCLA, Washington and Colorado head coach was named on Friday as the new head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise. The group is part of a new upstart, developmental spring league and the franchise itself will be playing their home games at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe — where Neuheisel grew up and attended high school prior to playing with the Bruins in the 1980’s.
Neuheisel won’t be the only former college coach involved in the AAF, as former Oregon State and Miami head coach/recent Utah assistant Dennis Erickson is helming the Salt Lake City franchise while the old ball coach himself Steve Spurrier is running the show with the Orlando franchise.
If you’ve ever been around Neuheisel, you might have heard him speak about the fun times he had during his brief pro career with the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL but now it seems like he’s coming full circle with a similar spring football league. Unlike the USFL back in the days however, the AAF is not directly competing with the NFL or college football and is focused on playing in the spring.
Neuheisel is only 57 so perhaps if this AAF audition goes well for him, he could have yet another go around as a potential college head coach once again after being mentioned for several openings the past few offseasons.
The AAC has been making a push to be called a ‘Power Six’ conference for several years now in a bid to be treated in the same league as the actual Power Five conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and others. Following UCF’s undefeated 2017 run, things really kicked into high gear in terms of talk and branding from the conference office despite nobody beyond that group of AAC schools really believing that they are on the same playing field as their larger peers.
There is, however, one area where the AAC can rightfully claim to be a Power Six conference and that comes with the salary of their commissioner Mike Aresco, which was revealed through tax documents this week to be a whopping $1.86 million. Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz:
Aresco, a former television executive at CBS Sports, has a salary that is way behind that of the Pac-12’s Larry Scott but it’s still a pretty hefty figure that comes shockingly close to what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hauled in back in 2016.
It should be noted that while the AAC managed $74.5 million in revenue through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the SEC paid out more than that amount… to just two schools. All told, the SEC brought in roughly $650 million for the same time period.
We’re still waiting for the ACC to release their figures and tax returns but even if their commissioner John Swofford is in the $3 million range like he was last year, there’s very clearly still a ‘Power Six’ when it comes to CEO pay in college athletics.
The Los Angeles County Superior Court is quickly becoming a must-stop for the cardinal and gold — and not in a good way for USC.
Suspended Trojans receiver Joseph Lewis IV began his trial at the courthouse on Thursday, according to the LA Times. The former five-star recruit faces five misdemeanor charges for inflicting “a corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant” following a pair of domestic violence incidents back in February.
Lewis, who caught four passes in three games last season as a true freshman, was suspended by the team following his arrest and did not go through spring practice as he dealt with the case. He apparently told the Times that he would like to rejoin the team eventually but his status is “in limbo” until the trial is over.
More from the paper:
Lewis, represented by deputy public defender Jennifer Berry, was offered a plea deal by city attorney Chad Salzman that would require 36 months of probation, 60 days in city jail, completion of a yearlong domestic violence class, a protective order with the alleged victim and a 10-year ban on firearm use. Lewis maintained his plea of not guilty. Jury selection will begin Monday afternoon.
Lewis’ trial is the second high-profile case involving USC at the same downtown courthouse as the jury is deliberating former Trojans assistant Todd McNair’s defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.
Even fired head coaches can come home and enjoy a warm embrace. Just ask Nebraska and Tom Osborne, who are trying to mend fences with former Cornhuskers and current Ohio head coach Frank Solich.
According to Omaha World-Herald, Solich was recently named the winner of the Tom Osborne Award, which will naturally be presented in Omaha next year as part of the annual Outland Trophy Award Dinner. The Bobcats coach did receive an invite to the ceremony, but hasn’t confirmed whether he’s attending or not — despite some overt pushes from Osborne and others who would like to mend fences between all the parties involved with a reunion of sorts.
“I’d really like to see it happen,” Osborne told the paper. “And he certainly didn’t say no. It could be a really good thing to do. I think it would be a great time to do it.”
Solich was a fullback at Nebraska in the 1960’s and spent a remarkable 19 years as an assistant under Osborne, later succeeding him in the big chair back in 1998. Despite going 58-19 at the school, winning a Big 12 title and guiding his team to the national championship game, Solich was rather unceremoniously fired after a nine win season in 2003 after just six years on the job.
The Cornhuskers have been on a rollercoaster ride ever since he left Lincoln, while Solich has found peace leading Ohio for the past 14 seasons. It would certainly be great to see everybody come together in Omaha to reminisce about the good times, which surely would include both Osborne and Solich coaching current head coach Scott Frost back in the day.