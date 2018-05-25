Ohio State transfer Jared Drake moves on to the FCS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After moving on from Ohio State, Jared Drake has opted to drop a couple of rungs on the college football ladder in continuing his playing career.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Drake announced “that the next stop on this long journey will be with the Leathernecks of Western Illinois University!” As Western Illinois plays at the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Excited to announce that the next stop on this long journey will be with the Leathernecks of Western Illinois University! #Gradball #WIU #MissouriValley pic.twitter.com/PF6poAV3Hr — Jared Drake (@JPDrake_) May 24, 2018

Drake came to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2015. he played in nine games the past two seasons, almost exclusively on special teams.

According to his official OSU bio, Drake had “added long snapping to his résumé along with his responsibilities as a linebacker.”