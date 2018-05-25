Sanford to Samford: ex-Georgia LB Jaleel Laguins heads to FCS

From Sanford to Samford, and Bulldogs to Bulldogs, Jaleel Laguins has settled on his new college football home.

In an announcement posted to his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, Laguins confirmed that he has decided to enroll in classes at Samford and continue his playing career with the FCS Bulldogs. The move comes almost exactly one month after the linebacker used the same social media website to announce his transfer from Georgia.

As Samford plays at a level below the FBS, Laguins will avoid having to sit out the 2018 season.

Throughout this humbling process, I am extremely blessed to have found a home with @SamfordFootball. I am honored to announce the continuing of my academic and athletic career at Samford University. #FastFunPhysical#SamfordStrong pic.twitter.com/BYhmRKFtFH — Jaleel Laguins 🦍 (@Leel_DaGreat) May 24, 2018

A four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Laguins was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Georgia. He was the top-rated linebacker in UGA’s class that year, and only three signees on the defensive side of the ball — defensive tackles Julian Rochester and Michail Carter, and defensive end Chauncey Manac — were rated higher.

As a true freshman, Laguins played in six games. He took a redshirt for this past season, and would have to sit out the 2018 season if he moved on to another FBS program.