The freaky streak tying the postseason fates of Alabama football and LeBron James is still alive

New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson says his decision to transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan was nothing more than a smart business move for himself. Reflecting on his offseason transfer over the weekend at a quarterback camp, Patterson maintained his stance that Ole Miss misled him in the recruiting process and blamed his old program for not holding up their end of the bargain.

“Some things were left unsaid [about the NCAA investigation] that we didn’t know about,” Patterson said in an interview with ESPN. “They didn’t think we were going to get the two-year bowl ban. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what was best for me and my career.”

Ole Miss issued a self-imposed bowl ban for the 2017 season as an investigation from the NCAA was ongoing for potential violations occurring under former head coach Hugh Freeze. The NCAA tacked on an additional year for the 2018 season with its list of sanctions against the football program that included a reduction in scholarships and three years of probation. Patterson and other Ole Miss players recruited by the Rebels subsequently looked to transfer to new programs in an effort to find a better chance to compete or play in the postseason.

For Patterson, the opportunity to transfer to Michigan was an opportunity to compete for a national title. Of course, Patterson has also learned another lesson about the reality of the sport of college football.

“I’ve learned that this is a business, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Patterson had a grueling transfer process that was recently resolved in his favor. Patterson has been ruled eligible to play for the Wolverines immediately this fall, and it is suspected he will be the team’s top quarterback. Having Patterson as the starting quarterback is expected to give Michigan’s stale offense a lift. Whether that is enough to lift Michigan into Big Ten title contention remains to be seen, but the offense should benefit by having a potential upgrade at the quarterback position this season.

