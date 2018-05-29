Report: Duke in play for transferring Clemson QB Hunter Johnson

Clemson may not be done seeing Hunter Johnson live and in-person on a football field after all.
According to 247Sports.com, Johnson, who earlier this month decided to transfer from Clemson, has been granted a full release from his scholarship, meaning he could potentially transfer to another ACC school. In that vein, and citing a source close to the situation, the same website is now reporting “Duke has entered the picture for” the quarterback. Whether an official visit is in the offing is unknown at this time.
As previously reported, Big Ten programs Northwestern and Purdue are also in play for Johnson. 247Sports.com noted that Johnson would the first five-star player ever to play for either of the three programs currently connected to the quarterback.
The composite board on that recruiting site had Johnson rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 30 player at any position for the Class of 2017. As a true freshman, Johnson completed 21 of his 27 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in seven appearances.
Regardless of where Johnson ultimately ends up, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The Brownsburg, Indiana, native would then have three years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning in 2019.
Illinois’ loss will turn into SMU’s gain as we begin tidying some news & notes up from an extended Memorial Day weekend.
Pat Nelson announced on his personal Twitter account this past week that he will be transferring from Illinois. Not only that, but the safety revealed his transfer destination in the same tweet — the AAC’s SMU Mustangs.
Nelson is leaving Champaign as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility with the Mustangs in 2018. As a bonus, the Illinois native will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2019.
A three-star 2015 signee, Nelson missed his entire true freshman season because of injury. Each of the past two seasons, however, he’s finished third on the Fighting Illini in tackles — 65 this past season, 75 in 2016. He ended the Illini portion of his playing career with five tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Darrin Kirkland, Jr., announced earlier this week on Twitter he planned to leave Tennessee. “For the last 3 years The University of Tennessee has been my home,” he wrote. “After much prayer, thought, and consideration about what my future holds, I have decided to use my last 2 years of eligibility as a graduate transfer to another university to pursue my graduate degree while playing football. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Click on that tweet, however, and Twitter will tell you it no longer exists.
Like a lot of break ups, it appears this one didn’t take.
John Brice of Gridiron Now reported Kirkland and his family met with Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and that Kirkland will remain at Tennessee.
Kirkland is still listed on Tennessee’s online roster, for what it’s worth. He is listed as a senior, but missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp, and he has not used his redshirt year. As a sophomore in 2016, Kirkland appeared in eight games and started six, including the Vols’ Music City Bowl win over Nebraska, where he collected seven tackles and two TFLs.
With last night’s 87-79 Cleveland Cavaliers win, one of the most impressive, bizarre streaks in streaks in sports is still alive.
The respective postseason fates of the Alabama football program and LeBron James have been inextricably tied since the 2011-12 season. When Alabama wins a title in January, LeBron lifts the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. When Alabama falls short, so does LeBron.
Alabama took home the 2017 title with an overtime triumph over Georgia in January, so the history shows the Cavs defeating the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the Finals.
Joe Burrow never stood much of a chance to start a football game for Ohio State while J.T. Barrett was still around in Columbus. But even after Barrett has (finally) moved on to the next stage of his football career, Burrow still felt it was in his best interest to start anew with a transfer to LSU. As Burrow gets started with the hope of sparking the LSU offense this fall, his former teammate sees big things on the horizon.
“I think the biggest attribute for him is he’s smart and knows where to go with the ball,” Barrett said to media in New Orleans at an event for New Orleans Saints rookies (Barrett signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft), per The Times-Picayune.
Barrett recalled Burrow in practices making some plays that impressed him and others, even though Burrow was buried on the depth chart behind Barrett.
“He was making throws where I turned and looked at the coach like, ‘Ooh wee!’,” Barrett said.
Burrow has officially been added to the LSU football program, and he has two years of eligibility remaining to use in Baton Rouge. Burrow is expected to compete for the starting job with Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan, and Lowell Narcisse, but he does appear to be a trendy favorite to win the job before the start of the season. LSU opens the 2018 season in Arlington, Texas against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1.