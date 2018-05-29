Report: Duke in play for transferring Clemson QB Hunter Johnson

Clemson may not be done seeing Hunter Johnson live and in-person on a football field after all.

According to 247Sports.com, Johnson, who earlier this month decided to transfer from Clemson, has been granted a full release from his scholarship, meaning he could potentially transfer to another ACC school. In that vein, and citing a source close to the situation, the same website is now reporting “Duke has entered the picture for” the quarterback. Whether an official visit is in the offing is unknown at this time.

As previously reported, Big Ten programs Northwestern and Purdue are also in play for Johnson. 247Sports.com noted that Johnson would the first five-star player ever to play for either of the three programs currently connected to the quarterback.

The composite board on that recruiting site had Johnson rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 30 player at any position for the Class of 2017. As a true freshman, Johnson completed 21 of his 27 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in seven appearances.

Regardless of where Johnson ultimately ends up, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The Brownsburg, Indiana, native would then have three years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning in 2019.