Texas AD Chris Del Conte riffs on renewal of Texas-A&M rivalry

Everyone with the power to bring back the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry will tell you (on the record, at least) that they want to bring the game back. But none of them seem to be in a big hurry to actually bring the game back.
That became apparent earlier this month when Texas announced a home-and-home series with Alabama for the 2022-23 seasons. That bit of news leaves the Longhorns scheduled out with the likes of USC, LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan through the 2027 season, meaning the series’s renewal will either have to wait until 2028 or the earliest, or the Longhorns will play a major non-conference opponent in September, a 9-game Big 12 schedule and Texas A&M as the lead in to a possible appearance in the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff. Which isn’t happening.
For its part, Texas A&M is also scheduled through 2025 with home-and-homes against Clemson, Colorado, Miami and Notre Dame coming down the pike. Given that, it’s likely the Aggies also line up a 2026-27 series as well.
On Wednesday, Texas AD Chris Del Conte mused to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News that the Horns-Aggies game will come back at some point, but he didn’t appear to be in a hurry to set something in stone.
If and when the game comes back in 2028 or beyond, the timing of the actual game will become a major issue. The game was played on Thanksgiving weekend in its previous life and, presumably, Texas would like it there again. (Texas closes the 2018 season at Kansas on Black Friday.) Texas A&M, meanwhile, closes each season with LSU. Putting the game back on Thanksgiving weekend would mean pushing LSU up in the schedule, closer to when the Aggies play Alabama and the rest of the SEC West.
Whenever the game inevitably returns, it’s clear the Good Old Days of the UT-A&M rivalry are gone and they aren’t coming back.
Slowly but surely, college football’s opening weekend schedule is starting to come together. CBS announced Wednesday that the Belk College Kickoff pitting West Virginia and Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 1, will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte.
Wednesday’s announcement means the Auburn-Washington game in Atlanta and the Ole Miss-Texas Tech game in Houston will air on ESPN properties at TBD times and networks. Alabama-Louisville in Orlando was previously announced as the 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.
Miami and LSU will play at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the night of Sunday, Sept. 2. Virginia Tech and Florida State will close the weekend on Labor Day at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Tallahassee.
Elsewhere, CBS also selected Georgia’s trip to South Carolina as its Sept. 8 game, and LSU’s visit to Auburn as its Sept. 15 game. Both games will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia-South Carolina landing on CBS means Clemson at Texas A&M will air on ESPN, and the selection of LSU-Auburn means Alabama at Ole Miss will also air on ESPN.
West Virginia-Tennessee is the first time in the Belk College Kickoff’s 3-year history the game will be shown on CBS. The inaugural game, a 17-13 South Carolina win over North Carolina, was a Thursday night kickoff to the 2015 season on ESPN, and last year’s 35-28 South Carolina defeat of NC State also aired on ESPN. South Carolina and North Carolina will also meet in the 2019 and 2023 Belk College Kickoff games.
West Virginia and Tennessee have never met previously.
Personnel attrition is pretty much standard operating procedure whenever a new head coach takes over a football program, and Nebraska is no different.
On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night, Willie Hampton announced that, “[a]fter prayer, talking with my mom and a good conversation with [first-year head coach Scott] Frost,” he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers. The linebacker has already been granted a release from his NU scholarship, although it’s unclear what if any restrictions were placed on the release.
“To my brothers on the team, we built a bond that will last a lifetime,” Hampton wrote, “I thank y’all for making my time in Lincoln something to remember. Also helping me grow as a player. All of you will be missed. I wish y’all good luck this year.”
Hampton was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in 2017, rated as the No. 46 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com. He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.
Including Hampton, a total of eight Cornhuskers players have left the program since Frost was hired in December. The other seven are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE). Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, all of the moves mentioned above leave Nebraska with 83 players on scholarship, two below the NCAA’s 85-man limit.
Robert Congel began his collegiate playing career with Kevin Sumlin as his head coach. Despite Sumlin’s departure from College Station, Congel will continue it with the same coach.
According to multiple media outlets earlier this week, Congel has decided to transfer from Texas A&M to Arizona. Barring something somewhat unforeseen, the offensive lineman will likely have to sit out the 2018 season. Congel would then, in theory, have three seasons of eligibility that he could begin to use in 2019.
It’s possible, though, that Congel could be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately this coming season he was a walk-on at A&M in 2017, and heads to the Pac-12 football program without having been on scholarship with the Aggies.
As a true freshman last season, Congel played in five games for the Aggies. The Florida-by-way-of-Denver recruit wasn’t ranked by any of the major recruiting services coming out of high school.
Thanks to the ever-giving “benevolence” of the NCAA, Washington State received some very good news Tuesday.
In a press release, Wazzu confirmed that Robert Lewis has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Lewis took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2013, then didn’t play at all last year because of a knee injury that sidelined the wide receiver for all of 2017.
In the university’s appeal to the NCAA on the player’s behalf, they argued that Lewis’ first season in 2013 was lost because of an injury as well.
In between his first and most recent seasons in Pullman, Lewis started 22 of the 37 games in which he played from 2014-16. In that span, the California native caught 117 passes for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns.
In each of those three seasons, the 5-9, 167-pound Lewis caught at least 33 passes, pulling in a career-high 43 in 2015.