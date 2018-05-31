Nebraska releases details of Scott Frost’s contract, including $5 million assistant salary pool

Scott Frost has been the head coach at Nebraska for months now but he just put pen to paper on his massive new contract.
According to documents from the school sent to the Omaha World-Herald, Frost’s contract was made official on May 22 after he was previously working under a memorandum of understanding since being hired in early December.
The terms of the original seven-year, $35 million contract remain in place but there were a handful of details about the deal with his alma mater that were finally made public, including bonus structure, perks and the Cornhuskers’ assistant salary pool being put in writing. Among the details:
- The contract calls for a whopping $5 million salary pool for his 10 assistant coaches plus the head strength and conditioning coach of the program.
- Should Frost take another job, his buyout is for $2.5 million per year for the remainder of the contract.
- Nebraska’s buyout if they fire him is “$5 million per year for the remainder of the contract prior to and through Dec. 31, 2022, and $2.5 million after Dec. 31, 2022.”
- Frost will receive 20 hours of private plane usage.
- He will receive $150,000 in bonus money for appearing in any bowl game and, among other incentives, will earn $650,000 for winning the national title at his alma mater.
- The school also covered the $3 million buyout UCF required.
That’s certainly a lot of dough for the Cornhuskers to lure their head coach back home but Frost was definitely negotiating from a position of strength given the work he did in Orlando and the open jobs interested in him at the time. It’s not unusual for months to go by before a coach signs his actual contract but the long wait is probably no big deal to either Frost or the legion of Big Red fans who are hoping that he can bring his turnaround touch to Lincoln this season and beyond.
Breaking news: The College Football Playoff is popular, according to folks who run the College Football Playoff.
Speaking to “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Alabama, Executive Director Bill Hancock told the hosts of the show that the postseason format is getting rave reviews in surveys conducted by the organization and that even the controversial selection committee has approval ratings that the White House only dreams about.
“It’s enormously popular,” Hancock said, according to AL.com. “We do surveys every year. We want to know what fans are thinking.
“The committee has something like an 87 percent favorable rating. The CFP, itself, has a favorable rating at over 80 percent. People love the playoffs.”
People do indeed love the playoffs but it’s a bit interesting to see that the committee is that highly regarded in surveys given all the angst their decisions have caused in recent years and that the committee itself has a better approval rating than the playoff itself. It seems doubtful that Hancock or those in his group will go into details as to who was polled and when for these surveys but safe to say they probably didn’t ask a bunch of UCF or Ohio State fans what their opinion was.
Speaking of the Knights, Hancock did tell the show that the program’s unique circumstances were discussed during meetings last month but fell back on how strength of schedule is one of the key considerations for the committee to look at. That probably won’t win him any votes in Orlando but at least the message to the entire landscape of college football is consistent. Maybe not as consistent as some of the results he’s seeing in surveys, but consistent nonetheless.
The injury bug has slammed headfirst into both sides of the ball for Wyoming.
According to Robert Gagliardi of the Laramie Boomerang, running back Trey Woods and defensive lineman Javaree Jackson will miss the entire 2018 season because of health issues. Woods is dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury, while Jackson is down with an injured back.
As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. he ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.
Jackson played in 11 games, starting one of those contests, as a true freshman in 2017. He was credited with 24 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. While listed third on the post-spring depth chart at nose tackle, Jackson had been slated for a bigger role this season prior t the injury.
Ohio State is once again continuing to keep a portion of its future non-conference slates in the state of Ohio.
In a press release Thursday, OSU announced that it has reached an agreement with Toledo for a one-off game in 2022. The Buckeyes and Rockets will, obviously, square off at Ohio Stadium, with the game scheduled to be played on Sept. 17 at a to-be-determined time.
The football programs have met three times previously, the last coming during the 2011 season. The Buckeyes have won all three of those meetings by a combined score of 114-22. The most recent matchup, though, was just a 27-22 win for the Big Ten school in the year before Urban Meyer‘s arrival in Columbus.
In addition to Toledo in 2022, OSU has future in-state games scheduled with Cincinnati (2019), Bowling Green (2020) and Akron (2021).
On the other side, the upcoming game against Ohio State gives Toledo yet another future matchup against a marquee Power Five opponent.
“We are very pleased to add Ohio State to our non-conference football schedule in 2022,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “Ohio State has one of the richest histories in college football and will be an exciting challenge for our program. We now will be playing at Michigan State (2020), Notre Dame (2021) and Ohio State (2022) in consecutive years. We think our players and our fans are very excited to be playing in these types of environments.”
In addition to the three mentioned in the statement, Toledo also hosts Miami (Fla.) this coming season.
For the first time in a decade, college football will be heading back to one of the most iconic baseball ballparks in the country.
First reported by the Chicago Tribune and subsequently confirmed by ESPN.com, it will be formally announced at a Tuesday press conference that the 2020 Wisconsin-Nebraska game will be played at venerable Wrigley Field in Chicago. According to the Tribune, Wisconsin was chosen as the opponent instead of Illinois, the only other available November road game, because “Northwestern does not want its in-state rival to get a marketing boost from a game at Wrigley Field.”
In 2013, it was announced that Wrigley Field would play host to five future Wildcats football games, with the dates not specified.
Northwestern and Illinois played the last game at Wrigley in 2010, but that contest was subject to some derision as, because of the baseball parks configuration, just one of the two end zones were utilized. That will not be an issue moving forward because of the ongoing restoration of the stadium.
That 2010 matchup marked the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938, when DePaul University played home games at the ballpark. It also marked the first time Northwestern had played Illinois at the home of the Chicago Cubs (then called Cubs Park) since Oct. 27, 1923.
Wisconsin will, in addition to the Wrigley Field game in 2020, play at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay that same season.