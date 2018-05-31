Ohio State adds another future non-conference game with in-state foe

Ohio State is once again continuing to keep a portion of its future non-conference slates in the state of Ohio.

In a press release Thursday, OSU announced that it has reached an agreement with Toledo for a one-off game in 2022. The Buckeyes and Rockets will, obviously, square off at Ohio Stadium, with the game scheduled to be played on Sept. 17 at a to-be-determined time.

The football programs have met three times previously, the last coming during the 2011 season. The Buckeyes have won all three of those meetings by a combined score of 114-22. The most recent matchup, though, was just a 27-22 win for the Big Ten school in the year before Urban Meyer‘s arrival in Columbus.

In addition to Toledo in 2022, OSU has future in-state games scheduled with Cincinnati (2019), Bowling Green (2020) and Akron (2021).

On the other side, the upcoming game against Ohio State gives Toledo yet another future matchup against a marquee Power Five opponent.

“We are very pleased to add Ohio State to our non-conference football schedule in 2022,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “Ohio State has one of the richest histories in college football and will be an exciting challenge for our program. We now will be playing at Michigan State (2020), Notre Dame (2021) and Ohio State (2022) in consecutive years. We think our players and our fans are very excited to be playing in these types of environments.”

In addition to the three mentioned in the statement, Toledo also hosts Miami (Fla.) this coming season.