Getty Images

Ohio State adds another future non-conference game with in-state foe

By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

Ohio State is once again continuing to keep a portion of its future non-conference slates in the state of Ohio.

In a press release Thursday, OSU announced that it has reached an agreement with Toledo for a one-off game in 2022.  The Buckeyes and Rockets will, obviously, square off at Ohio Stadium, with the game scheduled to be played on Sept. 17 at a to-be-determined time.

The football programs have met three times previously, the last coming during the 2011 season.  The Buckeyes have won all three of those meetings by a combined score of 114-22.  The most recent matchup, though, was just a 27-22 win for the Big Ten school in the year before Urban Meyer‘s arrival in Columbus.

In addition to Toledo in 2022, OSU has future in-state games scheduled with Cincinnati (2019), Bowling Green (2020) and Akron (2021).

On the other side, the upcoming game against Ohio State gives Toledo yet another future matchup against a marquee Power Five opponent.

“We are very pleased to add Ohio State to our non-conference football schedule in 2022,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “Ohio State has one of the richest histories in college football and will be an exciting challenge for our program. We now will be playing at Michigan State (2020), Notre Dame (2021) and Ohio State (2022) in consecutive years. We think our players and our fans are very excited to be playing in these types of environments.”

In addition to the three mentioned in the statement, Toledo also hosts Miami (Fla.) this coming season.

Reports: Wrigley Field venue for 2020 Wisconsin-Northwestern game

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in a decade, college football will be heading back to one of the most iconic baseball ballparks in the country.

First reported by the Chicago Tribune and subsequently confirmed by ESPN.com, it will be formally announced at a Tuesday press conference that the 2020 Wisconsin-Nebraska game will be played at venerable Wrigley Field in Chicago.  According to the Tribune, Wisconsin was chosen as the opponent instead of Illinois, the only other available November road game, because “Northwestern does not want its in-state rival to get a marketing boost from a game at Wrigley Field.”

In 2013, it was announced that Wrigley Field would play host to five future Wildcats football games, with the dates not specified.

Northwestern and Illinois played the last game at Wrigley in 2010, but that contest was subject to some derision as, because of the baseball parks configuration, just one of the two end zones were utilized.  That will not be an issue moving forward because of the ongoing restoration of the stadium.

That 2010 matchup marked the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938, when DePaul University played home games at the ballpark.  It also marked the first time Northwestern had played Illinois at the home of the Chicago Cubs (then called Cubs Park) since Oct. 27, 1923.

Wisconsin will, in addition to the Wrigley Field game in 2020, play at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay that same season.

Western Michigan officially adds Michigan, Syracuse grad transfers

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The roster at Western Michigan officially received a Power Five boost Wednesday.

In late November, wide receiver Drake Harris announced that he had decided to transfer from Michigan, confirming three months later that he would be moving on to WMU.  Earlier this month, after opting to transfer from Syracuse in mid-December, defensive back Juwan Dowels (pictured) took to social media to announce he had landed in Kalamazoo as well.

Wednesday, the MAC football program formally announced the additions of both players.  As each are coming to the Broncos as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

“We are excited about the size and athleticism Drake brings to our wide receiver corps,” said head coach Tim Lester in a statement. “He played his high school ball just up the road in Grand Rapids and I know he is excited about showcasing his skill set in Kalamazoo. …

“Juwan brings valuable experience to a young secondary unit, having played in the same defensive scheme as ours in his freshman and sophomore seasons. His 24 [games] in the ACC will help solidify the back half of our defensive in 2018.”

A four-star 2014 signee, Harris was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just one signee in the Wolverines’ class that year, five-star athlete and 2017 NFL first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers, was rated higher than Harris.

Despite that impressive recruiting pedigree, Harris was never able to turn the recruiting hype into on-field production. During his four seasons at U-M, he caught eight passes for 50 yards, including one for 10 against Ohio State this season.

Harris also spent time as a cornerback in 2017.

Dowels played in 24 games during his time with the Orange, starting seven of those contests. Five of those starts came during the 2015 season, while he started one of the first two games of 2016 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

During his three years, Dowels was credited with 69 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed. He also picked off a pair of passes, including one in his final season with the Orange.

In the release announcing the players’ additions to the roster, the school also noted an interesting twist involving both players:

Both Dowels and Harris will get to face their former teams this upcoming fall. Western Michigan hosts Syracuse in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 31 in Kalamazoo. The Broncos travel to Michigan for game two, taking on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Tulane adds South Alabama grad transfer Noah Fisher

South Alabama athletics
By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Transfers from one Group of Five program to another are relatively few and far between, but we do have one on which to report today.

Tulane announced on its Twitter account Wednesday that it has added Noah Fisher to the Green Wave’s football roster. Fisher had spent the past four seasons as a member of the Sun Belt Conference’s South Alabama Jaguars.

As the 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman is coming to the AAC program as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be Fisher’s final season of eligibility.

Fisher started 27 games during his time with the Jaguars, and left the team with a streak of 25 straight starts. This past season, he served as USA’s starting left tackle after starting at right tackle the previous season.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte riffs on renewal of Texas-A&M rivalry

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
7 Comments

Everyone with the power to bring back the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry will tell you (on the record, at least) that they want to bring the game back. But none of them seem to be in a big hurry to actually bring the game back.

That became apparent earlier this month when Texas announced a home-and-home series with Alabama for the 2022-23 seasons. That bit of news leaves the Longhorns scheduled out with the likes of USC, LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan through the 2027 season, meaning the series’s renewal will either have to wait until 2028 or the earliest, or the Longhorns will play a major non-conference opponent in September, a 9-game Big 12 schedule and Texas A&M as the lead in to a possible appearance in the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff. Which isn’t happening.

For its part, Texas A&M is also scheduled through 2025 with home-and-homes against Clemson, Colorado, Miami and Notre Dame coming down the pike. Given that, it’s likely the Aggies also line up a 2026-27 series as well.

On Wednesday, Texas AD Chris Del Conte mused to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News that the Horns-Aggies game will come back at some point, but he didn’t appear to be in a hurry to set something in stone.

If and when the game comes back in 2028 or beyond, the timing of the actual game will become a major issue. The game was played on Thanksgiving weekend in its previous life and, presumably, Texas would like it there again. (Texas closes the 2018 season at Kansas on Black Friday.) Texas A&M, meanwhile, closes each season with LSU. Putting the game back on Thanksgiving weekend would mean pushing LSU up in the schedule, closer to when the Aggies play Alabama and the rest of the SEC West.

Whenever the game inevitably returns, it’s clear the Good Old Days of the UT-A&M rivalry are gone and they aren’t coming back.