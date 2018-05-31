Wyoming’s leading rusher one of two ruled for entire 2018 season

Breaking news: The College Football Playoff is popular, according to folks who run the College Football Playoff.

Speaking to “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Alabama, Executive Director Bill Hancock told the hosts of the show that the postseason format is getting rave reviews in surveys conducted by the organization and that even the controversial selection committee has approval ratings that the White House only dreams about.

“It’s enormously popular,” Hancock said, according to AL.com. “We do surveys every year. We want to know what fans are thinking.

“The committee has something like an 87 percent favorable rating. The CFP, itself, has a favorable rating at over 80 percent. People love the playoffs.”

People do indeed love the playoffs but it’s a bit interesting to see that the committee is that highly regarded in surveys given all the angst their decisions have caused in recent years and that the committee itself has a better approval rating than the playoff itself. It seems doubtful that Hancock or those in his group will go into details as to who was polled and when for these surveys but safe to say they probably didn’t ask a bunch of UCF or Ohio State fans what their opinion was.

Speaking of the Knights, Hancock did tell the show that the program’s unique circumstances were discussed during meetings last month but fell back on how strength of schedule is one of the key considerations for the committee to look at. That probably won’t win him any votes in Orlando but at least the message to the entire landscape of college football is consistent. Maybe not as consistent as some of the results he’s seeing in surveys, but consistent nonetheless.