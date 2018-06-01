Florida State’s starting OT accused of dating violence no longer on team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Josh Ball‘s time in Tallahassee has, not surprisingly, come to an end.

Citing a Florida State spokesperson, the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Ball is no longer part of the Seminoles’ football roster. Not only that, but the spokesperson stated that the offensive lineman is “not in good standing with Florida State University.”

The development stems from a series of off-field incidents involving Ball and a former girlfriend.

In November of last year, reports surfaced that Sandra Sellers, an FSU student who dated Ball for a year and a half, had accused the offensive tackle of dating violence, including allegations that he physically attacked her on at least three occasions. Earlier this month, Warchant.com reported that, in connection to those allegations, Ball had been suspended from the university after a ruling by the school’s judicial panel.

Additionally, the alleged victim, in a since-deleted post on social media, indicated that Ball would miss the entire 2018 season. At this point in time, no criminal charges have been filed against stemming from Sellers’ allegations.

Football-wise, Ball’s reported departure is a significant one for the Seminoles.

Ball started the last nine games of the 2017 season at left tackle for FSU. Exiting spring practice this year, and with last year’s starter Rick Leonard no longer around due to expired eligibility, the redshirt sophomore was penciled in as FSU’s starting right tackle.