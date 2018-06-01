LB Dameon Willis to return to Indiana for one more year after all

In November of last year, then-redshirt junior linebacker Dameon Willis was honored on Senior Day at Indiana as he had decided he was going to end his playing career. Six months later, there’s a public acknowledgment of an about-face.
According to HoosierSportsReport.com, IU head coach Tom Allen confirmed this week that Harris had undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hoosiers for the 2018 season. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
According to his coach, the toll the sport had taken on Willis’ body physically led to the initial decision to step away from the game.
“He was kind of beat up and now that he’s had some time to heal, he’s going to be back with us,” Allen said. “I think that’s huge. He is our most experienced linebacker coming back.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Willis played in 35 games the past three seasons. He started three of those contests — one in 2016, two this past season.
In 2017, he was credited with a career-high 27 tackles, including a career-high seven in a start against Michigan State.
At Ohio State, you never doubt The King — even if you’re a star Buckeyes football player.
It’s not exactly a state secret that LeBron James is a huge fan of OSU hoops and football, with the university — and its head football coach especially — reciprocating that love in myriad ways, including his own permanent locker at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. It’s that locker, as it turns out, that plays a role in the latest story involving LeBron and his beloved Buckeyes.
James’ Cleveland Cavaliers claimed their fourth straight Eastern Conference championship over the weekend — LeBron’s won eight straight overall — and will, for the fourth straight year, face Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals starting tonight. Suffice to say, the Cavs are huge underdogs; in fact, they’re the biggest underdog in Finals history.
Among the burgeoning factions of doubters is OSU running back J.K. Dobbins, who made the mistake of airing his doubts about The Chosen One’s chances publicly. OSU’s response?
Oh, ye of little faith.
It’s almost as if all of the doubters, Dobbins included, have forgotten that LeBron’s squad, by virtue of Alabama’s national championship win, is virtually guaranteed to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month. Right?
We’re used to coaches competing for just about everything in college football but we might soon be upon an age where everybody at the FBS level is going after… passport stamps?
Well, maybe not but at least head coaches are broadening the horizons for some of their players as overseas trips become more and more common for football programs like they are for numerous other NCAA sports who often tour abroad for a few weeks each offseason. Temple just recently returned from a trip to Tokyo, Japan as part of some clinics put on by the school and it sounds like everything went so well that head coach Geoff Collins told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel that he’s already planning for next year’s edition in a pretty cool locale.
“We’ve got a campus on Rome so we’re going to go to Italy next summer. It will be a blast,” said Collins. “We took eight (players) to Tokyo so I’m shooting for 12 the next time since it was such a success.”
The Owls’ excursions overseas are certainly scaled down from what we’ve seen from programs like Michigan, which just recently returned from France as part of their second big trip across the pond. Still, Collins will be the second major football coach to take his team to Rome and if he can wind up meeting the Pope like Jim Harbaugh did on his team’s trip two years ago, then it will be a rousing success for the school and will probably lead to even more teams doing the same.
If nothing else, it’s quite the carrot on the stick for Owls players letting the destination slip out. If you thought guys practiced hard before, imagine telling them a trip to Italy is on the line this fall…
It’s all quiet on the conference realignment front but at least one conference is realigning where its offices are located.
The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has been based in Providence, Rhode Island ever since it split from the Big East back in 2013 but will be packing their bags for the Dallas area in two years when, the Dallas Morning News reports, their lease expires on their current office space.
“Dallas has become almost the epicenter of college football. I’ve made no bones about it, we’re planning to move our conference offices here,” commissioner Mike Aresco told the paper. “We think we belong closer to more of our schools. We’ve got a school (SMU) here, which means people are coming in all the time.”
Aresco isn’t wrong about Dallas being the epicenter of college football (though Atlanta would have a good argument) between the annual season-opening games at AT&T Stadium, the Cotton Bowl, several FBS teams in the area and a host of important groups based nearby. That includes the College Football Playoff, Conference USA, the Big 12 and the National Football Foundation, who are all based in North Texas and have their main offices located fairly close together near the suburb of Irving.
The move follows the league’s journey westward after a few rounds of expansion and will definitely make travel a little bit easier for everybody throughout the conference. While they will be going from one edge of AAC territory to another, it’s certainly more convenient to get to Dallas than into Providence and the league is already putting several events like the men’s basketball tournament in the region.
Perhaps the biggest unanswered question from all of this will be if the AAC keeps its famous clambake that kicks off media day every football season. Perhaps Tulane and the Texas schools have already mentioned transitioning the event to a crawfish boil.
Fresno State’s decision to allow beer sales at Bulldog Stadium paid off — quite literally — for the program last season.
The Fresno Bee reports that the school took in some $90,000 from six home games in 2017 and added another $20,000 from sales at baseball and softball games too. For a school that is listed with a $44.8 million budget, that’s not at all a bad chunk of change and a nice little unexpected bonus at the end of the year.
“There wasn’t anything abnormal. I think we had the right approach,” interim athletics director Steve Robertello told the paper. “We phased it in appropriately and now we get a chance to go back before this year and evaluate it and see how we want to tweak it to make it better for our fans and potentially bring in some more revenue.”
Even better than the news of the final figures is that the introduction of beer sales did not result in an uptick in incidents involving fans who had a few too many at the stadium. Per the Bee:
According to university police statistics, there were 28 citations issued at Bulldogs’ football games last season related to minors in possession of alcohol or distributing alcohol to a minor, with only nine coming over the last four home games. There were none issued at the Oct. 28 night game (a loss to UNLV) or the Nov. 25 day game (victory over No. 22 Boise State).
Forecasts expect the take to climb even higher in 2018 with increased attendance after the team was one of the turnaround stories in college football last season with a surprising 10-4 campaign that nearly saw the Bulldogs win the Mountain West title. While 2017 was the first year that drinks were poured at the stadium, it would have been fascinating to see what the amount would have been had beer been sold the season prior when the team went 1-11.
For Fresno State though, racking up sales as a result of celebrating games instead of lamenting them is definitely the best of both worlds.