LB Dameon Willis to return to Indiana for one more year after all

In November of last year, then-redshirt junior linebacker Dameon Willis was honored on Senior Day at Indiana as he had decided he was going to end his playing career. Six months later, there’s a public acknowledgment of an about-face.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, IU head coach Tom Allen confirmed this week that Harris had undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hoosiers for the 2018 season. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

According to his coach, the toll the sport had taken on Willis’ body physically led to the initial decision to step away from the game.

“He was kind of beat up and now that he’s had some time to heal, he’s going to be back with us,” Allen said. “I think that’s huge. He is our most experienced linebacker coming back.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Willis played in 35 games the past three seasons. He started three of those contests — one in 2016, two this past season.

In 2017, he was credited with a career-high 27 tackles, including a career-high seven in a start against Michigan State.