UCLA-Oklahoma game this September likely unaffected by latest California travel ban

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
It appears likely politics won’t have an impact on one of the marquee matchups in the early portion of the 2018 college football schedule.

Friday, California officially announced that it had extended its ban on state-funded travel to the state of Oklahoma. The Golden State bars its workers from traveling to states California leaders believe are discriminatory toward gay and transgender people, a law enacted in 2016 that now extends to nine states.

In a press release, California’s Attorney General stated that a new law recently enacted in Oklahoma led to the ban.

“California will not use state resources to support states that pass discriminatory laws,” Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy.”

So, what exactly does this have to do with college football? On Sept. 8 of this year, UCLA is scheduled to travel Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in Norman.

However, because the first game of that home-and-home series was scheduled in 2013, this year’s matchup is likely to be exempted from the ban.  Last year, for example, UCLA traveled to Tennessee to play Memphis in football; Cal played at the North Carolina Tar Heels; and the Texas Longhorns hosted San Jose State despite all three of those states having already landed on the banned list.

That said, and even as it’s expected to, it’s not yet guaranteed that the UCLA-OU game this year will indeed go off as planned. From the Sacramento Bee:

Assemblyman Matt Harper, R-Huntington Beach, has asked Becerra’s department to issue a formal opinion on whether Low’s law applies to college sports. The department assigned an attorney to the question, but has not released a report.

In addition to Oklahoma, the Bee reports, “Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas [are] on the list of states where California public employees cannot travel for work-related purposes unless they are required to by a court, to investigate a crime, investigate a tax dispute or comply with a grant.”

Along with those exemptions listed at the end, schools in California’s public university systems are permitted to send their sports teams to postseason tournaments, including college football bowl games.  Additionally, sports teams from states on the banned list are permitted to travel to California to play, regular season, postseason and otherwise.

After all, money y’all.

Lane Kiffin, Alabama reuniting on football field

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Reunited and it feels so good…

Yes, Lane Kiffin and Alabama will once again share a football field this weekend. The FAU head coach is throwing the doors open in Boca and welcoming a few assistants from his old program as part of a summer camp at his school for high school recruits in the area. The Owls’ Director of Player Personnel Landen Salem tweeted that both Crimson Tide and Georgia will be making an appearance at two camps on Saturday, including one for skill position players and another for guys in the trenches.

FAU is plenty familiar with both SEC programs, particularly the reigning national champions where the head coach was formerly offensive coordinator and current Owls OC Charlie Weis Jr. worked as an off-field assistant. Kiffin, of course, has been vocal on his time at Alabama with Nick Saban among others but it appears that won’t get in the way from working each other’s camps this summer.

While Saban himself likely won’t make the trip to Florida, let’s hope his assistants in attendance at least share his thoughts on dealing with rat poison with Kiffin.

Utah grad transfer Vaha Vainuku announces surprise destination: Nebraska

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Life is good for Scott Frost this week.

Not only did news surface that the Nebraska head coach signed his $35 million contract, but the Cornhuskers found success on the recruiting trail by landing a huge — quite literally — graduate transfer in former Utah Ute Vaha Vainuku.

Vainuku isn’t just any graduate transfer, he may very well be older than a handful of assistants in the program. He originally signed with the Utes as a defensive tackle out of high school as part of the class of 2012 but left for two years shortly afterwards as part of a mission. After returning to the program in 2015, he redshirted his first season back and then appeared in just two games as a redshirt freshman… as an offensive guard.

However, Vainuku reportedly stepped away from football prior to last season as a result of injuries but remained on scholarship at the school to finish out his degree. It seems he still wanted to play the game again and it appears he’ll do so at his original position along the defensive line.

It’s not often that you can add depth to your team in June but that’s just what the Cornhuskers have done in landing Vainuku out of nowhere on Friday.

Big 12 announces record $364.87 million in revenue, distributes $36.5 million per school

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Remember when the Big 12 was all doom and gloom about surviving as a conference? You’d never know that by looking at their balance sheet.

Following league-wide meetings in the Dallas area on Friday, the Big 12 announced a record $364.87 million in total revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year. That includes an impressive $36.5 million per school distribution that doesn’t include so-called “third tier rights” such as money from the Longhorn Network given to Texas (~$15 million) or regional deals with Fox Sports that several other schools like Oklahoma have.

Those figures are firmly middle of the pack for the Power Five, ranking behind the SEC and Big Ten but the distribution per school is several million more than what the Pac-12 and ACC dole out. It helps there’s only 10 members in the conference, which is one reason why the number is so high per school despite taking in far less total revenue than, for example, the Pac-12’s $509 million last year.

All told though, it’s a 6.4 percent increase from last year and would have been even higher had the Sugar Bowl not been a semifinal game in the College Football Playoff — which, according to commissioner Bob Bowlsby, resulted in a roughly $40 million loss that was partially offset by revenue from the first ever Big 12 Championship Game.

Between getting back that bowl money next season and increases in television money coming their way, it goes without saying that another nice increase will be headed toward the schools during the upcoming year. Life, it appears, isn’t so bad as the smallest Power Five league after all as long as those checks keep coming in.

Row Tide? Alabama players get stuck after Nick Saban’s boat runs out of gas

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Nick Saban forgot to add “fill up on gas” to his famous ‘Process’ at Alabama.

The veteran head coach and a few of his players were apparently boating over the holiday weekend on Saban’s boat when they went dead in the water after running out of gas. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others documented the experience — with a few concerned looks on the kids — on social media and TMZ grabbed a few clips for the video below:

It definitely seems like Tagovailoa, who is from Hawaii, is the calmest one on board over the situation. There’s at least a hint of irony at the situation here because Saban famously grew up working at his father’s gas station in West Virginia and yet that’s the one thing he forgot to go do before hitting the lake this time.

As a result, we’re guessing some football analyst in Tuscaloosa is adding some duties this week as being the guy responsible to fill ‘er up before heading home.