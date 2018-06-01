Utah grad transfer Vaha Vainuku announces surprise destination: Nebraska

Life is good for Scott Frost this week.
Not only did news surface that the Nebraska head coach signed his $35 million contract, but the Cornhuskers found success on the recruiting trail by landing a huge — quite literally — graduate transfer in former Utah Ute Vaha Vainuku.
Vainuku isn’t just any graduate transfer, he may very well be older than a handful of assistants in the program. He originally signed with the Utes as a defensive tackle out of high school as part of the class of 2012 but left for two years shortly afterwards as part of a mission. After returning to the program in 2015, he redshirted his first season back and then appeared in just two games as a redshirt freshman… as an offensive guard.
However, Vainuku reportedly stepped away from football prior to last season as a result of injuries but remained on scholarship at the school to finish out his degree. It seems he still wanted to play the game again and it appears he’ll do so at his original position along the defensive line.
It’s not often that you can add depth to your team in June but that’s just what the Cornhuskers have done in landing Vainuku out of nowhere on Friday.
Remember when the Big 12 was all doom and gloom about surviving as a conference? You’d never know that by looking at their balance sheet.
Following league-wide meetings in the Dallas area on Friday, the Big 12 announced a record $364.87 million in total revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year. That includes an impressive $36.5 million per school distribution that doesn’t include so-called “third tier rights” such as money from the Longhorn Network given to Texas (~$15 million) or regional deals with Fox Sports that several other schools like Oklahoma have.
Those figures are firmly middle of the pack for the Power Five, ranking behind the SEC and Big Ten but the distribution per school is several million more than what the Pac-12 and ACC dole out. It helps there’s only 10 members in the conference, which is one reason why the number is so high per school despite taking in far less total revenue than, for example, the Pac-12’s $509 million last year.
All told though, it’s a 6.4 percent increase from last year and would have been even higher had the Sugar Bowl not been a semifinal game in the College Football Playoff — which, according to commissioner Bob Bowlsby, resulted in a roughly $40 million loss that was partially offset by revenue from the first ever Big 12 Championship Game.
Between getting back that bowl money next season and increases in television money coming their way, it goes without saying that another nice increase will be headed toward the schools during the upcoming year. Life, it appears, isn’t so bad as the smallest Power Five league after all as long as those checks keep coming in.
Nick Saban forgot to add “fill up on gas” to his famous ‘Process’ at Alabama.
The veteran head coach and a few of his players were apparently boating over the holiday weekend on Saban’s boat when they went dead in the water after running out of gas. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others documented the experience — with a few concerned looks on the kids — on social media and TMZ grabbed a few clips for the video below:
It definitely seems like Tagovailoa, who is from Hawaii, is the calmest one on board over the situation. There’s at least a hint of irony at the situation here because Saban famously grew up working at his father’s gas station in West Virginia and yet that’s the one thing he forgot to go do before hitting the lake this time.
As a result, we’re guessing some football analyst in Tuscaloosa is adding some duties this week as being the guy responsible to fill ‘er up before heading home.
It’s been a rather sleepy set of league-wide meetings for the SEC in their annual retreat in Destin, Florida but the conference did release some rather notable changes to their rules on Friday that will be a net positive for several players. Most notably, that includes transfers who will no longer have to sit out a season when moving from one conference school to another.
At the heart of the matter is Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, who announced his transfer out of Tuscaloosa last month but has been seemingly in limbo awaiting a change to the SEC’s rules so that he could play immediately at either Tennessee or Auburn. Naturally, Nick Saban is not super happy at that possibility and has been upholding the league rules to block Kennedy from doing just that but Friday’s decision means it’s now out of the coach’s hands.
Also affected by the change should be former Ole Miss wideout Van Jefferson. He made the move to Florida following NCAA sanctions being announced on the Rebels but was similarly stuck in a bit of limbo trying to be eligible right away for the Gators.
The rules changes announced by the SEC are really just getting ahead of broader changes coming to the NCAA level in the coming months. Many coaches have been pushing back against a number of these ideas but it’s pretty clear by the vote coming out Destin that they’re going to be on the losing end of this battle.
That’s good news for players everywhere as they get a bit more freedom to pick where they want to play in the future.
Will he go or will he stay? That’s the question on everybody’s mind in Norman as Kyler Murray faces a difficult decision: baseball or football?
Murray, a former five-star recruit who transferred to the school after a brief outing at Texas A&M, is considered the heir apparent to Heisman winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners quarterback of the future. He’s also a five-tool baseball player who MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the upcoming draft and has been splitting his time at OU between the gridiron and the diamond.
Despite the potential to cash in on millions as a pro baseball player, it seems Oklahoma’s young coach isn’t worried about the decision facing Murray in the coming weeks and fully expects him to be ready come fall camp to lead the team onto the field.
“I don’t really care a whole lot about what happens in the draft,” head coach Lincoln Riley said according to SoonerScoop.com. “I’ve had good conversations with Kyler, his family and I fully expect him to be with us. I really don’t have any worries about it.
“Everybody else has been a lot more worried about it than me. I haven’t lost one night of sleep on it, so I apologize if anyone else has. I mean, I knew the deal getting into it. When he first decided to leave A&M we had very candid conversations with him and his family about it. They have lived up to their word — every part of it. I have no doubt they’ll continue to do so and I think they’d say the same about us.”
Sophomore Austin Kendall has also made a strong push for the starting quarterback job and would clearly be the guy if his teammate were to leave given the team would have just one other scholarship signal-caller on the roster this fall. Murray threw for 359 yards and three scores while rushing for over 10 yards a carry last season as Mayfield’s primary backup — actually starting a game (for a single snap) against West Virginia. He is also hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI for the Sooners on the diamond this spring.
Interestingly MLB.com notes that Murray will be repped by super agent Scott Boras on the baseball side so read into that what you will. It certainly seems that Riley isn’t doing any of that and seemingly quite comfortable knowing his talented junior will be taking snaps and not swings later this year.