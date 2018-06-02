Arkansas safety Reid Miller transferring to Montana

Former Arkansas safety Reid Miller will wrap up his college career at FCS Montana.

As noted by 406 MT Sports, Miller made the decision to commit to the Grizzlies last month and his paperwork was filed this week. He does not yet appear on Montana’s official roster online, but that may be due to the transfer process not being fully completed as of this time. His decision to transfer to Montana came as a result of a coaching change at Arkansas (Bret Bielema recruited him to the Razorbacks, of course). Arkansas modifying its MBA program also led Miller to seek another place to earn his MBA.

As a graduate transfer, Miller would have been eligible to play at any other program this fall regardless of where he transferred. Of course, moving from an FBS to an FCS school wouldn’t have had a typical transfer restriction on him anyway.

Miller plans on joining the Montana program within the next couple of weeks to begin working out with his new teammates.

Montana is coming off a 7-4 season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB