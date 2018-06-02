Former Michigan State DL Cassius Peat transfers to Virginia

After transferring from Michigan State in August of 2016 because of academic issues, Cassius Peat announced in early March of 2017 that he would be returning to East Lansing and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Spartans. That never actually transpired, but the defensive lineman has finally found his way back to a Power Five program.

Virginia announced Saturday that Peat has transferred to the university and will continue his college football career with the Cavaliers. Peat had spent the past two seasons at Arizona junior colleges, meaning he will be eligible to play for the ACC school this coming season.

In fact, the lineman will have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

Peat, a one-time UCLA commit during his initial recruitment coming out of high school, was a three-star 2015 MSU signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp in 2016 before the academic issues ended his playing career in East Lansing.

For those who are unaware, Peat hails from a rather prolific football family. From the school’s release: