Former Michigan State DL Cassius Peat transfers to Virginia

After transferring from Michigan State in August of 2016 because of academic issues, Cassius Peat announced in early March of 2017 that he would be returning to East Lansing and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Spartans. That never actually transpired, but the defensive lineman has finally found his way back to a Power Five program.
Virginia announced Saturday that Peat has transferred to the university and will continue his college football career with the Cavaliers. Peat had spent the past two seasons at Arizona junior colleges, meaning he will be eligible to play for the ACC school this coming season.
In fact, the lineman will have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019.
Peat, a one-time UCLA commit during his initial recruitment coming out of high school, was a three-star 2015 MSU signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp in 2016 before the academic issues ended his playing career in East Lansing.
For those who are unaware, Peat hails from a rather prolific football family. From the school’s release:
Peat is the son of Todd Peat, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent three seasons with the St. Louis and Phoenix Cardinals, and three seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders. His father also played collegiately at Northern Illinois. Peat’s old brother, Andrus, was an All-American offensive tackle at Stanford and now plays for the New Orleans Saints. His other brother, Todd, was a defensive lineman for Texas A&M-Commerce in 2014 and 2015.
Former Arkansas safety Reid Miller will wrap up his college career at FCS Montana.
As noted by 406 MT Sports, Miller made the decision to commit to the Grizzlies last month and his paperwork was filed this week. He does not yet appear on Montana’s official roster online, but that may be due to the transfer process not being fully completed as of this time. His decision to transfer to Montana came as a result of a coaching change at Arkansas (Bret Bielema recruited him to the Razorbacks, of course). Arkansas modifying its MBA program also led Miller to seek another place to earn his MBA.
As a graduate transfer, Miller would have been eligible to play at any other program this fall regardless of where he transferred. Of course, moving from an FBS to an FCS school wouldn’t have had a typical transfer restriction on him anyway.
Miller plans on joining the Montana program within the next couple of weeks to begin working out with his new teammates.
Montana is coming off a 7-4 season.
After mulling a potential transfer last month, it now appears Stetson Bennett IV has decided to move on from the defending SEC champions. The backup quarterback will take the JUCO path for the next stage of his college football career.
According to an update from Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com on the Rivals network, via Twitter, Bennett will transfer to Jones County Junior College. He will still have four years of eligibility to use after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt season.
A transfer for Bennett IV comes as little surprise given the current outlook of the Georgia quarterback situation. Despite losing Jacob Eason to a transfer to Washington this offseason, the national championship runners-up are still looking in great shape at quarterback after the emergence of Jake Fromm last season and the addition of Justin Fields in the most recent recruiting class. Bennett would have been stuck third on the Georgia depth chart at best, in all likelihood, this season, so a chance to kickstart his college career at the JUCO level could provide a better opportunity down the road.
Bennett IV was a walk-on player for the Bulldogs but he did field scholarship offers from other FBS and FCS programs during his recruitment out of high school. Bennett served Georgia as a top QB on the scout team and was recognized for his contributions there by the program last season.
The LA Coliseum is spending the offseason going through a makeover. The renovations will continue for the next year as the home of the USC Trojans (and temporary home for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams) has work done to expand aisles, replace seats, and add those all-important revenue-generating luxury boxes and club seats. A new press box is also part of the renovations, but nobody other than the media will care about that.
If you want to get a look from above to see how the progress is looking, you can do that thanks to a video captured using a drone. USC shared the drone footage on Twitter on Friday. In the video, you can see the one side of the stadium has essentially been torn down to begin work on the new club boxes and press box.
The renovations to the historic venue are scheduled to be done in 2019, before the start of the 2019 football season. The 2019 season should be the final season the Coliseum has to serve as host to both USC and the Rams. The NFL franchise is expected to move into its brand new state-of-the-art stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. USC has a lease to the stadium and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the stadium. Part of the lease agreement with USC required the university to invest $100 million in physical repairs to the facility. The renovation project already underway to the Coliseum is part of a $300 million project. The project was originally budgeted to be $270 million but quickly ran roughly $30 million over budget.
They spared no expense. Perhaps the selling of the naming rights to the Coliseum helped compensate for that.
Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper has already turned in the win of the year. This week, Culpepper completed his final round of chemotherapy and has been determined to be free of cancer.
According to a report from Syracuse.com, Culpepper underwent 100 hours of chemotherapy in the last few months. His latest medical tests came back clean, thus clearing Culpepper of testicular cancer. As a result, Culpepper got to ring a hospital’s version of a victory bell to celebrate the victory over cancer.
Culpepper had been battling cancer with treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa while traveling back and forth between Tampa and Syracuse. In the midst of his on-going battle, Culpepper participated in Syracuse’s spring game and threw a touchdown pass for a feel-good moment for him and the entire Syracuse program.
Culpepper revealed his cancer news in March, saying the cancer was treatable and he expected to be able to return to football after completing the treatment process. He underwent a 10-week process that included chemotherapy.
Now that the fight is over, Culpepper is expected to be able to return to his backup role for Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey. He still has to be given another medical exam as a routine follow-up to determine if he will be given a clean bill of health, but for now, Culpepper has reason to smile following a grueling offseason process.