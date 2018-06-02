Getty Images

One Virginia Tech corner out for season with injury, while another heads to NFL Supplemental Draft

By John TaylorJun 2, 2018
Virginia Tech headed into the 2018 offseason knowing it needed to replace its two starting cornerbacks. Friday, a pair of potential replacements were removed from the Hokies’ secondary equation.

In a press release, Tech revealed that Jeremy Webb underwent surgery this past week to repair an injured left Achilles. As a result, the corner will be sidelined for the whole of the upcoming season.

“While we share Jeremy’s disappointment that he will miss the 2018 season, our medical staff is confident that he will make a complete recovery,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We look forward to Jeremy beginning the rehab process as soon as possible.”

Webb came to Blacksburg as a junior college transfer and was preparing for his first season with the Hokies when he suffered the injury.

In addition to Webb, the football program also confirmed that fellow corner Adonis Alexander (pictured) “is no longer participating in team-related activities related to the Virginia Tech football program.” It was subsequently confirmed that Alexander’s departure was academics-related.

While Alexander could’ve pursued a transfer, it appears he will instead be headed to the NFL’s supplemental draft as he has already hired an agent.

“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” said Fuente on Alexander’s departure.

Alexander played in 34 games the past three seasons, including 15 starts. Two of those starts came in a 2017 season that saw the Charlotte native credited with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. His five passes defensed were tied for fourth on the team while his four pass breakups were tied for fourth.

Twice during his time at Tech, Alexander was suspended for off-field issues, including one connected to a weed arrest.

Bowling Green, recently-signed punter part ways

By John TaylorJun 2, 2018
Well, that certainly didn’t last long.

In December, Cooper Lee signed a National Letter of Intent with Bowling Green and, after enrolling in classes at the university early, participated with his new Falcons teammates in spring practice. A couple of months later, however, the Toledo Blade‘s John Wagner is reporting that the punter is no longer a member of Mike Jinks‘ football team.

No specific reason for the departure was given, including whether or not it was voluntary.

Lee came to the MAC school as a two-star recruit after spending the 2017 season at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. He averaged nearly 40 yards a punt at the junior college.

UCLA-Oklahoma game this September likely unaffected by latest California travel ban

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018
It appears likely politics won’t have an impact on one of the marquee matchups in the early portion of the 2018 college football schedule.

Friday, California officially announced that it had extended its ban on state-funded travel to the state of Oklahoma. The Golden State bars its workers from traveling to states California leaders believe are discriminatory toward gay and transgender people, a law enacted in 2016 that now extends to nine states.

In a press release, California’s Attorney General stated that a new law recently enacted in Oklahoma led to the ban.

“California will not use state resources to support states that pass discriminatory laws,” Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy.”

So, what exactly does this have to do with college football? On Sept. 8 of this year, UCLA is scheduled to travel Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in Norman.

However, because the first game of that home-and-home series was scheduled in 2013, this year’s matchup is likely to be exempted from the ban.  Last year, for example, UCLA traveled to Tennessee to play Memphis in football; Cal played at the North Carolina Tar Heels; and the Texas Longhorns hosted San Jose State despite all three of those states having already landed on the banned list.

That said, and even as it’s expected to, it’s not yet guaranteed that the UCLA-OU game this year will indeed go off as planned. From the Sacramento Bee:

Assemblyman Matt Harper, R-Huntington Beach, has asked Becerra’s department to issue a formal opinion on whether Low’s law applies to college sports. The department assigned an attorney to the question, but has not released a report.

In addition to Oklahoma, the Bee reports, “Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas [are] on the list of states where California public employees cannot travel for work-related purposes unless they are required to by a court, to investigate a crime, investigate a tax dispute or comply with a grant.”

Along with those exemptions listed at the end, schools in California’s public university systems are permitted to send their sports teams to postseason tournaments, including college football bowl games.  Additionally, sports teams from states on the banned list are permitted to travel to California to play, regular season, postseason and otherwise.

After all, money y’all.

Lane Kiffin, Alabama reuniting on football field

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018
Reunited and it feels so good…

Yes, Lane Kiffin and Alabama will once again share a football field this weekend. The FAU head coach is throwing the doors open in Boca and welcoming a few assistants from his old program as part of a summer camp at his school for high school recruits in the area. The Owls’ Director of Player Personnel Landen Salem tweeted that both Crimson Tide and Georgia will be making an appearance at two camps on Saturday, including one for skill position players and another for guys in the trenches.

FAU is plenty familiar with both SEC programs, particularly the reigning national champions where the head coach was formerly offensive coordinator and current Owls OC Charlie Weis Jr. worked as an off-field assistant. Kiffin, of course, has been vocal on his time at Alabama with Nick Saban among others but it appears that won’t get in the way from working each other’s camps this summer.

While Saban himself likely won’t make the trip to Florida, let’s hope his assistants in attendance at least share his thoughts on dealing with rat poison with Kiffin.

Utah grad transfer Vaha Vainuku announces surprise destination: Nebraska

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018
Life is good for Scott Frost this week.

Not only did news surface that the Nebraska head coach signed his $35 million contract, but the Cornhuskers found success on the recruiting trail by landing a huge — quite literally — graduate transfer in former Utah Ute Vaha Vainuku.

Vainuku isn’t just any graduate transfer, he may very well be older than a handful of assistants in the program. He originally signed with the Utes as a defensive tackle out of high school as part of the class of 2012 but left for two years shortly afterwards as part of a mission. After returning to the program in 2015, he redshirted his first season back and then appeared in just two games as a redshirt freshman… as an offensive guard.

However, Vainuku reportedly stepped away from football prior to last season as a result of injuries but remained on scholarship at the school to finish out his degree. It seems he still wanted to play the game again and it appears he’ll do so at his original position along the defensive line.

It’s not often that you can add depth to your team in June but that’s just what the Cornhuskers have done in landing Vainuku out of nowhere on Friday.