One Virginia Tech corner out for season with injury, while another heads to NFL Supplemental Draft

Virginia Tech headed into the 2018 offseason knowing it needed to replace its two starting cornerbacks. Friday, a pair of potential replacements were removed from the Hokies’ secondary equation.

In a press release, Tech revealed that Jeremy Webb underwent surgery this past week to repair an injured left Achilles. As a result, the corner will be sidelined for the whole of the upcoming season.

“While we share Jeremy’s disappointment that he will miss the 2018 season, our medical staff is confident that he will make a complete recovery,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We look forward to Jeremy beginning the rehab process as soon as possible.”

Webb came to Blacksburg as a junior college transfer and was preparing for his first season with the Hokies when he suffered the injury.

In addition to Webb, the football program also confirmed that fellow corner Adonis Alexander (pictured) “is no longer participating in team-related activities related to the Virginia Tech football program.” It was subsequently confirmed that Alexander’s departure was academics-related.

While Alexander could’ve pursued a transfer, it appears he will instead be headed to the NFL’s supplemental draft as he has already hired an agent.

“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” said Fuente on Alexander’s departure.

Alexander played in 34 games the past three seasons, including 15 starts. Two of those starts came in a 2017 season that saw the Charlotte native credited with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. His five passes defensed were tied for fourth on the team while his four pass breakups were tied for fourth.

Twice during his time at Tech, Alexander was suspended for off-field issues, including one connected to a weed arrest.