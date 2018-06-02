Report: QB Stetson Bennett IV leaving Georgia for JUCO

After mulling a potential transfer last month, it now appears Stetson Bennett IV has decided to move on from the defending SEC champions. The backup quarterback will take the JUCO path for the next stage of his college football career.

According to an update from Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com on the Rivals network, via Twitter, Bennett will transfer to Jones County Junior College. He will still have four years of eligibility to use after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt season.

A transfer for Bennett IV comes as little surprise given the current outlook of the Georgia quarterback situation. Despite losing Jacob Eason to a transfer to Washington this offseason, the national championship runners-up are still looking in great shape at quarterback after the emergence of Jake Fromm last season and the addition of Justin Fields in the most recent recruiting class. Bennett would have been stuck third on the Georgia depth chart at best, in all likelihood, this season, so a chance to kickstart his college career at the JUCO level could provide a better opportunity down the road.

Bennett IV was a walk-on player for the Bulldogs but he did field scholarship offers from other FBS and FCS programs during his recruitment out of high school. Bennett served Georgia as a top QB on the scout team and was recognized for his contributions there by the program last season.

