Report: QB Stetson Bennett IV leaving Georgia for JUCO

After mulling a potential transfer last month, it now appears Stetson Bennett IV has decided to move on from the defending SEC champions. The backup quarterback will take the JUCO path for the next stage of his college football career.
According to an update from Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com on the Rivals network, via Twitter, Bennett will transfer to Jones County Junior College. He will still have four years of eligibility to use after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt season.
A transfer for Bennett IV comes as little surprise given the current outlook of the Georgia quarterback situation. Despite losing Jacob Eason to a transfer to Washington this offseason, the national championship runners-up are still looking in great shape at quarterback after the emergence of Jake Fromm last season and the addition of Justin Fields in the most recent recruiting class. Bennett would have been stuck third on the Georgia depth chart at best, in all likelihood, this season, so a chance to kickstart his college career at the JUCO level could provide a better opportunity down the road.
Bennett IV was a walk-on player for the Bulldogs but he did field scholarship offers from other FBS and FCS programs during his recruitment out of high school. Bennett served Georgia as a top QB on the scout team and was recognized for his contributions there by the program last season.
The LA Coliseum is spending the offseason going through a makeover. The renovations will continue for the next year as the home of the USC Trojans (and temporary home for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams) has work done to expand aisles, replace seats, and add those all-important revenue-generating luxury boxes and club seats. A new press box is also part of the renovations, but nobody other than the media will care about that.
If you want to get a look from above to see how the progress is looking, you can do that thanks to a video captured using a drone. USC shared the drone footage on Twitter on Friday. In the video, you can see the one side of the stadium has essentially been torn down to begin work on the new club boxes and press box.
The renovations to the historic venue are scheduled to be done in 2019, before the start of the 2019 football season. The 2019 season should be the final season the Coliseum has to serve as host to both USC and the Rams. The NFL franchise is expected to move into its brand new state-of-the-art stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. USC has a lease to the stadium and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the stadium. Part of the lease agreement with USC required the university to invest $100 million in physical repairs to the facility. The renovation project already underway to the Coliseum is part of a $300 million project. The project was originally budgeted to be $270 million but quickly ran roughly $30 million over budget.
They spared no expense. Perhaps the selling of the naming rights to the Coliseum helped compensate for that.
Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper has already turned in the win of the year. This week, Culpepper completed his final round of chemotherapy and has been determined to be free of cancer.
According to a report from Syracuse.com, Culpepper underwent 100 hours of chemotherapy in the last few months. His latest medical tests came back clean, thus clearing Culpepper of testicular cancer. As a result, Culpepper got to ring a hospital’s version of a victory bell to celebrate the victory over cancer.
Culpepper had been battling cancer with treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa while traveling back and forth between Tampa and Syracuse. In the midst of his on-going battle, Culpepper participated in Syracuse’s spring game and threw a touchdown pass for a feel-good moment for him and the entire Syracuse program.
Culpepper revealed his cancer news in March, saying the cancer was treatable and he expected to be able to return to football after completing the treatment process. He underwent a 10-week process that included chemotherapy.
Now that the fight is over, Culpepper is expected to be able to return to his backup role for Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey. He still has to be given another medical exam as a routine follow-up to determine if he will be given a clean bill of health, but for now, Culpepper has reason to smile following a grueling offseason process.
Just months after joining the Minnesota program as a JUCO transfer, quarterback Vic Viramontes is reportedly looking to find a new place to continue his football career. According to a report from Pioneer Press, a desire to play a different position is what Viramontes is interested in.
Viramontes came to Minnesota in January as a sophomore, and he played quarterback for the Gophers in the spring game. In that game, Viramontes split playing time with Zach Annesstad, in which he completed one of three passes for one yard and rushed for 21 yards with two fumbles.
Viramontes previously committed to California after flipping from Michigan out of high school. After redshirting with the Bears as a freshman, Viramontes took his game to Riverside Community College in California and passed for 1,868 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 1,346 yards and 21 touchdowns, making him one of the top dual-threat quarterback options out of the JUCO ranks. But after a rough spring showing at Minnesota, Viramontes having a desire to play a new position is an interesting development, and clearly, a change in scenery is also desired as a result for one reason or another.
Last November, former starting quarterback for Minnesota Demry Croft made a decision to transfer, which resulted in a move to FCS Tennessee State. Viramontes was supposed to add some depth and some starting experience to the depth at Minnesota, but now the position will be a bit more young and inexperienced going into this season without any further incoming transfers. Tanner Morgan, a redshirt freshman, appears to be the likely starter for the Gophers this season. Annexstad, a walk-on freshman, could potentially be the first backup option after the spring. As of now, Minnesota has two other redshirt freshmen listed on the official roster at quarterback; Samuel Pickerign and Jon Santaga.
UPDATE: According to Randy Johnson of the Star Tribune, Viramontes is going back to Riverside to play linebacker.
Virginia Tech headed into the 2018 offseason knowing it needed to replace its two starting cornerbacks. Friday, a pair of potential replacements were removed from the Hokies’ secondary equation.
In a press release, Tech revealed that Jeremy Webb underwent surgery this past week to repair an injured left Achilles. As a result, the corner will be sidelined for the whole of the upcoming season.
“While we share Jeremy’s disappointment that he will miss the 2018 season, our medical staff is confident that he will make a complete recovery,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We look forward to Jeremy beginning the rehab process as soon as possible.”
Webb came to Blacksburg as a junior college transfer and was preparing for his first season with the Hokies when he suffered the injury.
In addition to Webb, the football program also confirmed that fellow corner Adonis Alexander (pictured) “is no longer participating in team-related activities related to the Virginia Tech football program.” It was subsequently confirmed that Alexander’s departure was academics-related.
While Alexander could’ve pursued a transfer, it appears he will instead be headed to the NFL’s supplemental draft as he has already hired an agent.
“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” said Fuente on Alexander’s departure.
Alexander played in 34 games the past three seasons, including 15 starts. Two of those starts came in a 2017 season that saw the Charlotte native credited with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. His five passes defensed were tied for fourth on the team while his four pass breakups were tied for fourth.
Twice during his time at Tech, Alexander was suspended for off-field issues, including one connected to a weed arrest.