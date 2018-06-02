Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper is now cancer free

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper has already turned in the win of the year. This week, Culpepper completed his final round of chemotherapy and has been determined to be free of cancer.

According to a report from Syracuse.com, Culpepper underwent 100 hours of chemotherapy in the last few months. His latest medical tests came back clean, thus clearing Culpepper of testicular cancer. As a result, Culpepper got to ring a hospital’s version of a victory bell to celebrate the victory over cancer.

Culpepper had been battling cancer with treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa while traveling back and forth between Tampa and Syracuse. In the midst of his on-going battle, Culpepper participated in Syracuse’s spring game and threw a touchdown pass for a feel-good moment for him and the entire Syracuse program.

🎥 QB Rex Culpepper, currently between rounds of chemo for testicular cancer, comes in for the last drive of the Spring Preview & ends it in style with a touchdown pass!#RexStrong #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/RPBJ8qNQCo — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 14, 2018

Culpepper revealed his cancer news in March, saying the cancer was treatable and he expected to be able to return to football after completing the treatment process. He underwent a 10-week process that included chemotherapy.

Now that the fight is over, Culpepper is expected to be able to return to his backup role for Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey. He still has to be given another medical exam as a routine follow-up to determine if he will be given a clean bill of health, but for now, Culpepper has reason to smile following a grueling offseason process.

