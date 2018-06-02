WATCH: Drone offers bird’s-eye view of LA Coliseum renovations

Just months after joining the Minnesota program as a JUCO transfer, quarterback Vic Viramontes is reportedly looking to find a new place to continue his football career. According to a report from Pioneer Press, a desire to play a different position is what Viramontes is interested in.

Viramontes came to Minnesota in January as a sophomore, and he played quarterback for the Gophers in the spring game. In that game, Viramontes split playing time with Zach Annesstad, in which he completed one of three passes for one yard and rushed for 21 yards with two fumbles.

Viramontes previously committed to California after flipping from Michigan out of high school. After redshirting with the Bears as a freshman, Viramontes took his game to Riverside Community College in California and passed for 1,868 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 1,346 yards and 21 touchdowns, making him one of the top dual-threat quarterback options out of the JUCO ranks. But after a rough spring showing at Minnesota, Viramontes having a desire to play a new position is an interesting development, and clearly, a change in scenery is also desired as a result for one reason or another.

Last November, former starting quarterback for Minnesota Demry Croft made a decision to transfer, which resulted in a move to FCS Tennessee State. Viramontes was supposed to add some depth and some starting experience to the depth at Minnesota, but now the position will be a bit more young and inexperienced going into this season without any further incoming transfers. Tanner Morgan, a redshirt freshman, appears to be the likely starter for the Gophers this season. Annexstad, a walk-on freshman, could potentially be the first backup option after the spring. As of now, Minnesota has two other redshirt freshmen listed on the official roster at quarterback; Samuel Pickerign and Jon Santaga.

UPDATE: According to Randy Johnson of the Star Tribune, Viramontes is going back to Riverside to play linebacker.

Quarterback Vic Viramontes is leaving #Gophers and transferring back to Riverside (Calif.) City College, where he'll play middle linebacker. https://t.co/QKF9FYyInr pic.twitter.com/eLBXuophst — Randy Johnson (@RJstrib) June 2, 2018

