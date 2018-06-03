Utah names USF’s Mark Harlan as AD

Mark Harlan is the new athletics director at Utah, the school has announced. Harlan is currently the AD at South Florida.
He replaces Chris Hill, who ran the Utes for the past 31 years, guiding the university from the bloated WAC to becoming a founding member of the Mountain West, and then from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. Under Hill’s guidance, Utah reached the Final Four in 1998 and appeared in two BCS games — the 2005 Fiesta Bowl and the 2009 Sugar Bowl, both wins — under two different head coaches.
“After an extensive national search during which we spoke with a number of outstanding candidates, Mark emerged as our clear top choice,” Utah president Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement. “Mark has a breadth of experience in athletics and in fundraising, an open and collaborative leadership style and a track record of success that will enable him to lead our athletics department to greater heights. On behalf of the university community, I want to welcome Mark and his family to the U.”
Harlan had served as USF’s AD since 2014. Prior to that, he was a career left coaster. An Arizona graduate, Harlan climbed the latter with stops at Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Arizona and UCLA.
“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Mark Harlan back to the Pac-12. Having worked with Mark for a number of years when he oversaw external affairs at UCLA, I know firsthand what an excellent hire this is for Utah. Mark is a great communicator, and a person and an administrator of high integrity,” UCLA AD Dan Guerrero said. “He and his family will be a tremendous addition to the Utah community. I look forward to working with him in the conference.”
Harlan will take over as Utah’s full-time AD on July 1.
WATCH: West Virginia begins Will Grier’s Heisman campaign
The Big 12 suffered an unusually high number of quarterback graduations after last season. Reigning Heisman winner Baker Mayfield is of course gone. But so too are Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek, to graduation, and Baylor’s Zach Smith, to a transfer.
All told, five of the Big 12’s top six passers from 2017 are no longer in the league. The sixth is West Virginia’s Will Grier, who ranked third in the conference with 317.3 yards per game in 11 games last season. The next-highest ranked returning passer is Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, who averaged 212.8 yards in nine games.
So while it seems a shoe-in that Grier will be the 2018 Preseason First Team All-Big 12 quarterback, West Virginia has its eyes much higher than that. Grier has garnered early mention as the consensus First Team All-American signal caller, but WVU wants to make him the school’s first Heisman winner, or at least get him in the conversation.
The school will launch a full-on campaign on July 7, but until then the Mountaineers have produced this hype video.
Grier enters 2018 as the nation’s second-leading returning passer, trailing only Arkansas State’s Justice Hansen, while pairing a 34-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio on a stellar 9.0 yards per attempt to go with his 317 yards per game. Paired with the nation’s leading returning touchdown maker in David Sills V (60 grabs for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017), West Virginia enters 2018 as a legitimate Big 12 and College Football Playoff contender.
And if Grier is to remain in the Heisman conversation, West Virginia is going to have to remain in the championship hunt.
Former Michigan State DL Cassius Peat transfers to Virginia
Virginia announced Saturday that Peat has transferred to the university and will continue his college football career with the Cavaliers. Peat had spent the past two seasons at Arizona junior colleges, meaning he will be eligible to play for the ACC school this coming season.
In fact, the lineman will have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019.
Peat, a one-time UCLA commit during his initial recruitment coming out of high school, was a three-star 2015 MSU signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp in 2016 before the academic issues ended his playing career in East Lansing.
For those who are unaware, Peat hails from a rather prolific football family. From the school’s release:
Peat is the son of Todd Peat, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent three seasons with the St. Louis and Phoenix Cardinals, and three seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders. His father also played collegiately at Northern Illinois. Peat’s old brother, Andrus, was an All-American offensive tackle at Stanford and now plays for the New Orleans Saints. His other brother, Todd, was a defensive lineman for Texas A&M-Commerce in 2014 and 2015.
Arkansas safety Reid Miller transferring to Montana
Photo by Univresity of Montana/Collegiate Images/Getty Images
Former Arkansas safety Reid Miller will wrap up his college career at FCS Montana.
As noted by 406 MT Sports, Miller made the decision to commit to the Grizzlies last month and his paperwork was filed this week. He does not yet appear on Montana’s official roster online, but that may be due to the transfer process not being fully completed as of this time. His decision to transfer to Montana came as a result of a coaching change at Arkansas (Bret Bielema recruited him to the Razorbacks, of course). Arkansas modifying its MBA program also led Miller to seek another place to earn his MBA.
As a graduate transfer, Miller would have been eligible to play at any other program this fall regardless of where he transferred. Of course, moving from an FBS to an FCS school wouldn’t have had a typical transfer restriction on him anyway.
Miller plans on joining the Montana program within the next couple of weeks to begin working out with his new teammates.
After mulling a potential transfer last month, it now appears Stetson Bennett IV has decided to move on from the defending SEC champions. The backup quarterback will take the JUCO path for the next stage of his college football career.
According to an update from Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com on the Rivals network, via Twitter, Bennett will transfer to Jones County Junior College. He will still have four years of eligibility to use after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt season.
A transfer for Bennett IV comes as little surprise given the current outlook of the Georgia quarterback situation. Despite losing Jacob Eason to a transfer to Washington this offseason, the national championship runners-up are still looking in great shape at quarterback after the emergence of Jake Fromm last season and the addition of Justin Fields in the most recent recruiting class. Bennett would have been stuck third on the Georgia depth chart at best, in all likelihood, this season, so a chance to kickstart his college career at the JUCO level could provide a better opportunity down the road.
Bennett IV was a walk-on player for the Bulldogs but he did field scholarship offers from other FBS and FCS programs during his recruitment out of high school. Bennett served Georgia as a top QB on the scout team and was recognized for his contributions there by the program last season.