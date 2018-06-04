Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bowling Green WR Datrin Guyton arrested for robbery charge

By Kevin McGuireJun 4, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bowling Green wide receiver Datrin Guyton is scheduled for a court appearance today following an arrest and robbery charge over the weekend, according to The Toledo Blade. The details of the alleged incident have not been reported as of yet, but the Bowling Green football program has suspended Guyton while the school gathers more information.

Bowling Green has suspended Guyton, according to a brief statement from a Bowling Green football spokesperson.

“We continue to gather information on this situation,” athletics department spokesman Jason Knavel said in a statement. “Until further notice, Datrin is suspended indefinitely.”

Guyton was Bowling Green’s third-leading receiver in 2017 with 585 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. The senior is expected to continue playing a significant role in the Falcons offense this fall.

Transfer of DT Corey Bolds brings Penn State to 85 scholarships

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJun 4, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With Penn State’s depth on the defensive line expected to be a strength for the program, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Corey Bolds is reportedly looking to get some playing time at another program.

“I’m announcing that I will no longer be attending the university,” Bolds said in a statement released on Twitter, after thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spence. “I will now be exploring options for the best decision for myself & my family.”

With Bolds released from his scholarship by Penn State, allowing him to pursue his transfer options, Penn State is now at 85 rosters for the upcoming season.

Bolds joined the Penn State program as a late addition to the Class of 2017 but did not play at all last season for the Nittany Lions. According to his Rivals profile, Bolds was a three-star recruit out of New Jersey. He held offers from programs such as Alabama and Clemson, although Penn State is believed to have won a recruiting battle with Rutgers at the final moment.

Even though Bolds did not play for Penn State in 2017, he will still be required to sit out a season if he transfers immediately to another FBS program. He will be eligible to play immediately this fall if he transfers to a lower division school for the 2018 season.

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ballot includes Steve McNair, Vince Young, Ray Lewis, Troy Polamalu, Carson Palmer and Marvin Harrison

Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJun 4, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was announced Monday morning by the National Football Foundation. A total of 76 players and six coaches from FBS programs and an additional 100 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions have been included on this year’s ballot, with some new faces and some names that have appeared on previous ballots just waiting to get the call to the hall.

Some notable names on this year’s ballot include former Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Vince Young of Texas, Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch of Nebraska and Rashaan Salaam of Colorado, USC’s Carson Palmer and Troy Polamalu, Ray Lewis of Miami, Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Thomas, LSU running back Kevin Faulk, and Alcorn State legend Steve McNair (on the lower-division list).

The next class of hall of fame inductees will be announced on Monday, January 7, 2019 prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game in Santa Clara, California. The class will then be honored and inducted in December 2019.

Class of 2019 Nominees – FBS Players

  • Flozell Adams, Michigan State OT
  • Bernard Berrian, Fresno State WR
  • Michael Bishop, Kansas State QB
  • Lomas Brown, Florida OT
  • Terrell Buckley, Florida State DB
  • Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas OG
  • Larry Burton, Purdue SE
  • Keith Byars, Ohio State RB
  • Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh QB
  • Dallas Clark, Iowa TE
  • Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech LB
  • Tim Couch, Kentucky QB
  • Eric Crouch, Nebraska QB
  • Eric Dickerson, SMU RB
  • Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma DB
  • Vaughn Dunbar, Indiana RB
  • Jumbo Elliott, Michigan OT
  • Bobby Engram, Penn State WR
  • Kevin Faulk, LSU RB
  • David Fulcher, Arizona State DB
  • Robert Gallery, Iowa OT
  • Moe Gardner, Illinois DT
  • Tony Gonzalez, California TE
  • Jacob Green, Texas A&M DL
  • Dan Hampton, Arkansas DT
  • Jason Hanson, Washington State K
  • Byron Hanspared, Texas Tech RB
  • Kevin Hardy, Illinois LB
  • Marcus Harris, Wyoming WR
  • Marvin Harrison, Syracuse WR
  • Jeff Hartings, Penn State OL
  • E.J. Henderson, Maryland LB
  • Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh RB
  • Torry Holt, NC State WR
  • Ken Huff, North Carolina OG
  • Steve Hutchinson, Michigan OL
  • Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame WR
  • Larry Jacobson, Nebraska DT
  • E.J. Junior, Alabama DE
  • Jess Lewis, Oregon State DB
  • Ray Lewis, Miami LB
  • Bobby Majors, Tennessee DB
  • Tony Mandarich, Michigan State OT
  • Ed McCaffrey, Stanford WR
  • Darren McFadden, Arkansas RB
  • Cade McNown, UCLA QB
  • Corey Moore, Virginia Tech DL
  • Dan Morgan, Miami LB
  • Ken Norton Jr., UCLA LB
  • Phil Olsen, Utah State DE
  • Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State DT
  • Jim Otis, Ohio State FB
  • Carson Palmer, USC QB
  • Jake Plummer, Arizona State QB
  • Troy Polamalu, USC DB
  • David Pollack, Georgia DL
  • Antwaan Randle El, Indiana QB
  • Simeon Rice, Illinois LB
  • Ron Rivera, California LB
  • Rashaan Salaam, Colorado RB
  • Lucius Sanford, Georgia Tech LB
  • Larry Seivers, Tennessee WR
  • Kenneth Sims, Texas DT
  • Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame OT
  • Joe Thomas, Wisconsin OL
  • Dennis Thurman, USC DB
  • Troy Vincent, Wisconsin DB
  • Chris Ward, Ohio State OT
  • Michael Westbrook, Colorado WR
  • Lorenzo White, Michigan State RB
  • Zach Wiegert, Nebraska OT
  • Patrick Willis, Mississippi LB
  • Al Wilson, Tennessee LB
  • Steve Wisniewski, Penn State OG
  • Elmo Wright, Houston WR
  • Vince Young, Texas QB

Class of 2019 Nominees – Coaches

  • Larry Blakeney (Troy)
  • Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina)
  • Pete Cawthon Sr. (Austin College, Texas Tech)
  • Dennis Erickson (Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Miami, Oregon State, Arizona State)
  • Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis)
  • Daryll Rogers (Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State)

You can see the full ballot to see the lower division nominees HERE.

South Alabama trustees approve construction of new, on-campus stadium

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There may not be an FBS program in need of a new stadium more than South Alabama. The Jaguars currently play in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which is both too large (40,000 seats), too old (built in 1948) and too far (a 20-30 minute drive from campus).

Thankfully for new head coach Steve Campbell, this problem is going to be fixed.

South Alabama’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved the construction of a new, on-campus stadium. The facility will hold 25,000 spectators and come at a cost of $73 million, which the school says will not draw from student tuition or fees.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” USA AD Joel Erdmann told AL.com. “There’s resources and funding that needs to be identified, but we’ve been given permission to proceed with ground work and the first step toward our goal.”

Erdmann said Friday that this week’s news has been anticipated since the program launched in 2009. He cited SMU’s Ford Stadium, Florida Atlantic’s FAU Stadium, UCF’s Spectrum Stadium, Tulane’s Yulman Stadium and Colorado State Stadium as inspirations.

“It’s literally been the persistent, never-ending question,” he said. “But on a sincere side, it’s been seriously considered and examined for over three years. Site visits, stadium visits, consultants, first renditions, second renditions, cost estimates, back-and-forth, back-and-forth and the very committed, hard work by a lot of people who now have an end product. And now we just need to get there.”

Financing will come, the school hopes, through a public-private partnership, and as such the school will open the stadium up to the city’s major football events — the Dollar General Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed the news, and the school’s desire to dip into public coffers to fund the stadium, in a Twitter thread.

The school targets a 2020 open date for the new stadium, which means construction will have to begin next month.

Utah names USF’s Mark Harlan as AD

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mark Harlan is the new athletics director at Utah, the school has announced. Harlan is currently the AD at South Florida.

He replaces Chris Hill, who ran the Utes for the past 31 years, guiding the university from the bloated WAC to becoming a founding member of the Mountain West, and then from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. Under Hill’s guidance, Utah reached the Final Four in 1998 and appeared in two BCS games — the 2005 Fiesta Bowl and the 2009 Sugar Bowl, both wins — under two different head coaches.

“After an extensive national search during which we spoke with a number of outstanding candidates, Mark emerged as our clear top choice,” Utah president Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement. “Mark has a breadth of experience in athletics and in fundraising, an open and collaborative leadership style and a track record of success that will enable him to lead our athletics department to greater heights.  On behalf of the university community, I want to welcome Mark and his family to the U.”

Harlan had served as USF’s AD since 2014. Prior to that, he was a career left coaster. An Arizona graduate, Harlan climbed the latter with stops at Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Arizona and UCLA.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Mark Harlan back to the Pac-12. Having worked with Mark for a number of years when he oversaw external affairs at UCLA, I know firsthand what an excellent hire this is for Utah. Mark is a great communicator, and a person and an administrator of high integrity,” UCLA AD Dan Guerrero said. “He and his family will be a tremendous addition to the Utah community. I look forward to working with him in the conference.”

Harlan will take over as Utah’s full-time AD on July 1.