College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ballot includes Steve McNair, Vince Young, Ray Lewis, Troy Polamalu, Carson Palmer and Marvin Harrison

The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was announced Monday morning by the National Football Foundation. A total of 76 players and six coaches from FBS programs and an additional 100 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions have been included on this year’s ballot, with some new faces and some names that have appeared on previous ballots just waiting to get the call to the hall.
Some notable names on this year’s ballot include former Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Vince Young of Texas, Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch of Nebraska and Rashaan Salaam of Colorado, USC’s Carson Palmer and Troy Polamalu, Ray Lewis of Miami, Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Thomas, LSU running back Kevin Faulk, and Alcorn State legend Steve McNair (on the lower-division list).
The next class of hall of fame inductees will be announced on Monday, January 7, 2019 prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game in Santa Clara, California. The class will then be honored and inducted in December 2019.
Class of 2019 Nominees – FBS Players
- Flozell Adams, Michigan State OT
- Bernard Berrian, Fresno State WR
- Michael Bishop, Kansas State QB
- Lomas Brown, Florida OT
- Terrell Buckley, Florida State DB
- Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas OG
- Larry Burton, Purdue SE
- Keith Byars, Ohio State RB
- Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh QB
- Dallas Clark, Iowa TE
- Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech LB
- Tim Couch, Kentucky QB
- Eric Crouch, Nebraska QB
- Eric Dickerson, SMU RB
- Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma DB
- Vaughn Dunbar, Indiana RB
- Jumbo Elliott, Michigan OT
- Bobby Engram, Penn State WR
- Kevin Faulk, LSU RB
- David Fulcher, Arizona State DB
- Robert Gallery, Iowa OT
- Moe Gardner, Illinois DT
- Tony Gonzalez, California TE
- Jacob Green, Texas A&M DL
- Dan Hampton, Arkansas DT
- Jason Hanson, Washington State K
- Byron Hanspared, Texas Tech RB
- Kevin Hardy, Illinois LB
- Marcus Harris, Wyoming WR
- Marvin Harrison, Syracuse WR
- Jeff Hartings, Penn State OL
- E.J. Henderson, Maryland LB
- Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh RB
- Torry Holt, NC State WR
- Ken Huff, North Carolina OG
- Steve Hutchinson, Michigan OL
- Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame WR
- Larry Jacobson, Nebraska DT
- E.J. Junior, Alabama DE
- Jess Lewis, Oregon State DB
- Ray Lewis, Miami LB
- Bobby Majors, Tennessee DB
- Tony Mandarich, Michigan State OT
- Ed McCaffrey, Stanford WR
- Darren McFadden, Arkansas RB
- Cade McNown, UCLA QB
- Corey Moore, Virginia Tech DL
- Dan Morgan, Miami LB
- Ken Norton Jr., UCLA LB
- Phil Olsen, Utah State DE
- Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State DT
- Jim Otis, Ohio State FB
- Carson Palmer, USC QB
- Jake Plummer, Arizona State QB
- Troy Polamalu, USC DB
- David Pollack, Georgia DL
- Antwaan Randle El, Indiana QB
- Simeon Rice, Illinois LB
- Ron Rivera, California LB
- Rashaan Salaam, Colorado RB
- Lucius Sanford, Georgia Tech LB
- Larry Seivers, Tennessee WR
- Kenneth Sims, Texas DT
- Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame OT
- Joe Thomas, Wisconsin OL
- Dennis Thurman, USC DB
- Troy Vincent, Wisconsin DB
- Chris Ward, Ohio State OT
- Michael Westbrook, Colorado WR
- Lorenzo White, Michigan State RB
- Zach Wiegert, Nebraska OT
- Patrick Willis, Mississippi LB
- Al Wilson, Tennessee LB
- Steve Wisniewski, Penn State OG
- Elmo Wright, Houston WR
- Vince Young, Texas QB
Class of 2019 Nominees – Coaches
- Larry Blakeney (Troy)
- Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina)
- Pete Cawthon Sr. (Austin College, Texas Tech)
- Dennis Erickson (Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Miami, Oregon State, Arizona State)
- Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis)
- Daryll Rogers (Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State)
You can see the full ballot to see the lower division nominees HERE.