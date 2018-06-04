Transfer of DT Corey Bolds brings Penn State to 85 scholarships

With Penn State’s depth on the defensive line expected to be a strength for the program, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Corey Bolds is reportedly looking to get some playing time at another program.

“I’m announcing that I will no longer be attending the university,” Bolds said in a statement released on Twitter, after thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spence. “I will now be exploring options for the best decision for myself & my family.”

With Bolds released from his scholarship by Penn State, allowing him to pursue his transfer options, Penn State is now at 85 rosters for the upcoming season.

Bolds joined the Penn State program as a late addition to the Class of 2017 but did not play at all last season for the Nittany Lions. According to his Rivals profile, Bolds was a three-star recruit out of New Jersey. He held offers from programs such as Alabama and Clemson, although Penn State is believed to have won a recruiting battle with Rutgers at the final moment.

Even though Bolds did not play for Penn State in 2017, he will still be required to sit out a season if he transfers immediately to another FBS program. He will be eligible to play immediately this fall if he transfers to a lower division school for the 2018 season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB