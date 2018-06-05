Houston announces signing of ex-Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady

In January, it was reported that Quinten Dormady would be transferring from Tennessee. In mid-April, Dormady revealed his likely transfer destination. Five months after initially leaving Rocky Top, the quarterback officially has a new college football home.

Houston confirmed earlier Tuesday that Dormady is enrolling at the university and will be continuing his college football career with the Cougars. As Dormady will be coming to the American Athletic Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to compete for the starting job at UH immediately in 2018.

Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).