Kyler Murray: ‘I will be playing football this season’

So much for that drama. Apparently.
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s projected starting quarterback heading into the 2018 season, was selected surprisingly high in the Major League Baseball Draft, taken by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round Monday night. That led to some speculation, despite his head football coach’s confidence, that Murray could opt to embark on his professional baseball career immediately.
Hours after he was drafted, though, Murray allayed the fears of Sooner Nation by confirming that, at least for now, his intention is to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
Murray can still sign with the A’s and play for the Sooners in 2018. The fact that Scott Boras is Murray’s representative and will be involved in the baseball negotiations will certainly add to the intrigue as to what the super-agent’s client ultimately chooses to do.
This is certainly an interesting, if not wholly unexpected, development.
Kyler Murray, the projected heir-apparent to Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, is also fairly decent as a baseball player, projected by many to be a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft that kicked off Monday evening. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley just late last week, though, insisted he wasn’t concerned about where Murray was taken in the draft, saying “I fully expect him to be with us.”
“I really don’t have any worries about it,” Riley added.
Based on today’s developments, Riley might have reason to do just that as the Oakland A’s made Murray the ninth-overall selection of the 2018 MLB Draft. That’s a rather significant development as heading into the draft, Murray, who was listed by most publications as a mid-thirties-ish prospect heading into the draft, was viewed by many as a late first-round selection at best.
The fact that he was taken inside the Top 10 could very well impact the decision of a 5’10”-ish football player who by most accounts doesn’t have a future as an NFL quarterback — especially given the money from baseball that’s now very much in play.
Now, Murray could sign with the Athletics and still play for the Sooners in 2018. The question, though, is whether that stick-and-ball organization would want to shell out that kind of money — and it could end up being north of $5 million when it’s all said and done as Scott Boras will be involved in the negotiations — and allow a player that they think that highly of to continue playing football.
Looking ahead to the 2018 season, and if Murray ultimately ditches football for baseball, the Sooners would then turn to sophomore Austin Kendall, who by most accounts had gained on Murray this spring, as the likely successor to the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.
Former Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for holding up a Baylor student at gunpoint.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty, and as part of the plea bargain had to other robbery charges dismissed. A fourth robbery charge remains pending. He was arrested in January 2017 along with co-defendant Ayorinde Jelani Gibson, who will also serve 18 years in prison.
Cobb’s fourth robbery charge came in April 2017, in Norman, while he was free on bond from the Baylor robbery and separate robberies in Waco and Bellmead, Texas.
Cobb, a 4-star recruit, signed with Baylor out of Waco’s La Vega High School, but later forced a transfer to Oklahoma as part of a mass exodus of signees in the wake of Art Briles‘s firing. Cobb made seven tackles in five appearances for the Sooners in 2016.
“Sounds to me that given the opportunities you have had in your life, which I know about, and the mess you have made out of your life, you are fortunate to be getting the deal you are getting,” Judge Ralph Strother told Cobb, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
With the Oklahoma charge still pending, Cobb will be eligible for parole on Monday’s sentence in nine years.
Scott Frost has his quarterback commit, and he comes armed with a familiar pedigree. Luke McCaffrey, hailing from Highlands Ranch, Colo., has pledged to join Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class.
Yes, that Luke McCaffrey. Son of Ed. Grandson of Olympic sprinter Dave Sime. Brother of Christian. And Max. And Dylan.
The youngest of the four McCaffrey boys is listed as a 4-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. And, interestingly, both services list McCaffrey as an “athlete,” though Nebraska plans to play him at quarterback.
This means that the same offense that catapulted McKenzie Milton to the No. 2 national ranking in passing efficiency (trailing only Baker Mayfield‘s record-smashing campaign) while also rushing for 613 yards and eight touchdowns will soon by piloted by a quarterback whose bloodlines include one Olympic sprinter, three NFL skill players and another high-level quarterback recruit.
As a junior in 2017, McCaffrey completed 76 percent of his 71 passes for 12.4 yards per attempt with six touchdowns, rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries and caught 19 passes for 147 yards and another touchdown, according to Huskers Illustrated.
McCaffrey is the seventh commitment of Nebraska’s 2019 class.
The Pac-12 has approved a rule requiring its member teams to win at least six games to attain bowl eligibility, according to a report Monday from Ralph Russo of the Associated Press. The rule was authored by a subcommittee of athletics directors and approved by league presidents.
The rule means any 5-7 Pac-12 team would have to stay home for the postseason, even if a spot is available for them.
Five 5-7 teams have appeared in bowl games since the NCAA determined in 2015 that 5-7 teams are eligible to fill a surplus of bowl slots. Such slots are handed out through a ranked order of Academic Progress Ratings scores.
None of the five 5-7 bowl teams to date have hailed from the Pac-12, though UCLA did play against a 5-7 Nebraska team in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. The Bruins lost that game, 37-29.