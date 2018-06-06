3 Ex-Michigan State players sentenced to 36 months probation for sexual assault crimes

In early April, former Michigan State players Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance enter a guilty plea for a seduction charge for their role in a sexual assault case from January 2017. On Wednesday, a judge issued their sentences in a county court. All three former Spartans have been placed on 36 months of probation and must undergo sex offender treatment, according to Lansing State Journal.
All three must complete 100 hours of community service and are prohibited from using any dating apps. If any of the three men violate the terms of their probation, they will be sent to jail for a 356-day sentence.
The victim had a statement read in the courtroom by an attorney, in which she said she accepted the terms of the plea deal “for the sake of my own mental health.” Despite accepting the plea deal, the victim in the case noted a lack in confidence this will have a larger impact to prevent something like this from happening again.
King, Corley, and Vance were all removed from the Michigan State football program last June and were subsequently dismissed by the university. The dismissal was the result of a Title IX investigation.
A little-used wide receiver is leaving North Carolina in the hopes of being a little more utilized at his next destination.
By way of his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Juval Mollette announced that he “will be transferring from the University of North Carolina.” “I am a firm believer that God didn’t bring me all this way for no reason,” the receiver wrote, “and that everyone has a different path towards their own individual goals.”
In the tweet, Mollette also posted the release from his scholarship he received from the Tar Heels. In addition to being barred from transferring to any other ACC school, he’s also prohibited from a move to any team on UNC’s non-conference schedule the next two seasons — Cal, East Carolina, UCF, Western Carolina, South Carolina, Appalachian State and Mercer.
Mollette was a three-star 2015 signee. He caught two passes for 19 yards during his time in Chapel Hill, all of which came during the 2017 season.
And let the whining and/or bitching and/or moaning about an SEC team’s nonconference schedule commence in three… two… one…
In that vein, both Alabama and Central Michigan announced Wednesday a one-off future game between the two football programs. The matchup will, obviously, take place at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, and is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2023, in what will serve as the season opener for both teams.
That meeting will mark the first-ever between the Crimson Tide and Chippewas.
“We embrace the opportunity of playing against a program with the storied tradition of the Crimson Tide of Alabama,” CMU head coach John Bonamego said in a statement. “As competitors, we welcome any challenge to measure ourselves against the very best.”
CMU is the second school from the MAC on Alabama’s future schedules, joining Kent State in 2020. The last time the 2017 national champions played a team from that conference was in 2016, a 48-0 win over Nick Saban‘s alma mater Kent State.
The Chips game means that the Tide has wrapped up its 2023 non-conference schedule. In addition to CMU, ‘Bama will also play host to Texas (Sept. 9) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16).
Georgia Tech is officially the beneficiary of not one but two very unique transfers.
Tuesday, Tech confirmed via a press release that defensive back Malik Rivera and longsnapper Zach Roberts have joined Paul Johnson‘s Yellow Jackets football team. Both new additions come to the ACC program as graduate transfers.
The unique part? Both come in as graduate transfers from the FCS level.
“Malik and Zach are great fits for Georgia Tech,” Johnson said in a statement. “On the field, they both fulfill current needs on our football team. Off the field, they’re outstanding students and great teammates. We’re excited to have them join our football family.”
Rivera played 28 games at Wofford over the past three seasons. In 2017, the Florida native started all 13 games at free safety.
Roberts, meanwhile, served as Lamar’s longsnapper each of the past two seasons.
A little less than two months after leaving the SEC, Will Gragg has landed in the ACC.
Pitt announced in a press release Wednesday that Gragg has been added to Pat Narduzzi‘s football roster. As Gragg, who transferred from Arkansas in mid-April, comes in as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play for Pitt in 2018.
Not only that, but he’ll have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent with the addition of Will Gragg,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas and we’re thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”
Pitt had been on the hunt for an experienced player at the tight end position since Chris Clark abruptly left the program in late March.
In his only action during his time with the Razorbacks, Gragg caught five passes for 61 yards in the 10 games in which he played last season. Gragg took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 and did not see the field at all in 2016.
The 6-4, 231-pound Gragg was a four-star member of UA’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arkansas. Only two signees in the Hogs’ class that year were rated higher than Gragg.