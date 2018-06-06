3 Ex-Michigan State players sentenced to 36 months probation for sexual assault crimes

In early April, former Michigan State players Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance enter a guilty plea for a seduction charge for their role in a sexual assault case from January 2017. On Wednesday, a judge issued their sentences in a county court. All three former Spartans have been placed on 36 months of probation and must undergo sex offender treatment, according to Lansing State Journal.

All three must complete 100 hours of community service and are prohibited from using any dating apps. If any of the three men violate the terms of their probation, they will be sent to jail for a 356-day sentence.

The victim had a statement read in the courtroom by an attorney, in which she said she accepted the terms of the plea deal “for the sake of my own mental health.” Despite accepting the plea deal, the victim in the case noted a lack in confidence this will have a larger impact to prevent something like this from happening again.

King, Corley, and Vance were all removed from the Michigan State football program last June and were subsequently dismissed by the university. The dismissal was the result of a Title IX investigation.

