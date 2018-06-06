Pitt announces addition of Arkansas transfer Will Gragg

A little less than two months after leaving the SEC, Will Gragg has landed in the ACC.

Pitt announced in a press release Wednesday that Gragg has been added to Pat Narduzzi‘s football roster. As Gragg, who transferred from Arkansas in mid-April, comes in as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play for Pitt in 2018.

Not only that, but he’ll have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.

“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent with the addition of Will Gragg,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas and we’re thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”

Pitt had been on the hunt for an experienced player at the tight end position since Chris Clark abruptly left the program in late March.

In his only action during his time with the Razorbacks, Gragg caught five passes for 61 yards in the 10 games in which he played last season. Gragg took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 and did not see the field at all in 2016.

The 6-4, 231-pound Gragg was a four-star member of UA’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arkansas. Only two signees in the Hogs’ class that year were rated higher than Gragg.