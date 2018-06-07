Joe Flacco’s brother transferring from Rutgers, too

If Tom Flacco is ever to be elite, he’ll have to give it a go at yet another school.

Citing two individuals with knowledge of the situation, nj.com is reporting that the brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has decided to transfer from Rutgers. Not only that, but the walk-on quarterback has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Towson, the website reported.

Because Flacco has already graduated and Towson plays at the FCS level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Flacco will also have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

This move comes nearly a year after he decided to transfer from Western Michigan and ultimately landed at Rutgers. Flacco never attempted a pass for the Scarlet Knights as he was forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

A two-star 2015 signee, Flacco played in 13 games in two seasons while with the Broncos. As a true freshman, he completed 10-of-12 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while adding 266 yards and two scores on the ground. In 2016, he attempted just one pass — an incompletion — and rushed for 74 yards, which included a career-long 55-yarder.