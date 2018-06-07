Mississippi State’s Brandon Bryant headed to NFL’s supplemental draft

And then there were three.
Already this month, Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander (HERE) and Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal (HERE) have opted to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, which is slated to be conducted at an undetermined date in July. It’s also being reported that yet another defensive back, Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, will likely file for entry into that draft.
Alexander and Beal are a part of the secondary draft’s pool of players because of academics; it’s being reported that Bryant’s inclusion is for similar reasons.
The past three seasons, Bryant started 26 of the 38 games in which he played. In 2015, he led all freshmen SEC defensive backs in tackles with 63 and interceptions with three. The 5-11, 200-pound native of Mississippi finished his Bulldogs career with a total of five picks.
A touted member of Oklahoma’s most recent recruiting class has seen his true freshman season come to an end before it ever got started.
Michael Thompson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he suffered a torn ACL in one of his knees, although, interestingly, the player ultimately deleted the tweet. There was no indication as to how the injury occurred and whether it was football-related or not.
Regardless, though, the defensive lineman will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2018 recruiting class, the 6-3, 295-pound Thompson was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Missouri; and the No. 72 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in that OU class, and only three Sooner signees overall carried a higher rating.
Thompson was expected to contribute immediately this fall prior to the injury.
“That was a big get. As we all know defensive linemen are the toughest position to recruit. Everybody wants them and there’s not very many of them out there,” head coach Lincoln Riley said back in February by way of Tulsa World. “He gives us a great presence right there immediately.”
Enjoy Kyler Murray while you can, Sooner Nation.
After being selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft this past Monday night — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Oklahoma would take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later that Monday night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.” A day later, his head coach reiterated that the quarterback would play football for the Sooners in 2018.
Wednesday night, it was reported that Murray had reached an agreement on a contract with the A’s that will not only pay him in the neighborhood of $5 million but will also allow him to play football at OU in 2018. However, the deal will reportedly only allow this one season of football before Murray will be required to turn his full attention to baseball.
Murray would have one more year of football eligibility beyond this season that he could potentially use, although it appears the baseball deal will preclude him from taking advantage of it.
A four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2015 recruiting class, Murray was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. In December of 2015, Murray opted to transfer from the Aggies to the Sooners.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Murray served as the primary backup to the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield. In mostly mop-up duty — he did start one game because of Mayfield’s one-series suspension — Murray completed 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He added 142 yards on the ground for good measure.
If Tom Flacco is ever to be elite, he’ll have to give it a go at yet another school.
Citing two individuals with knowledge of the situation, nj.com is reporting that the brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has decided to transfer from Rutgers. Not only that, but the walk-on quarterback has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Towson, the website reported.
Because Flacco has already graduated and Towson plays at the FCS level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Flacco will also have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.
This move comes nearly a year after he decided to transfer from Western Michigan and ultimately landed at Rutgers. Flacco never attempted a pass for the Scarlet Knights as he was forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
A two-star 2015 signee, Flacco played in 13 games in two seasons while with the Broncos. As a true freshman, he completed 10-of-12 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while adding 266 yards and two scores on the ground. In 2016, he attempted just one pass — an incompletion — and rushed for 74 yards, which included a career-long 55-yarder.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t the only football player to be drafted by a team in the MLB draft. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson just had his name go off the board.
Patterson was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the 1,169th pick overall in the 39th round of the MLB Amateur Draft. Considering his placement in the draft, it would be unlikely Patterson will have to make such a high-profile decision to choose between baseball and football the way Murray did this week.
Patterson has fought hard to get a chance to play quarterback for Michigan, and his future outlook appears to be more promising as a quarterback than a third baseman. Patterson has transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan, and after a bit of a tussle to get his eligibility cleared for the upcoming season, Patterson is expected to be a favorite for the starting job at quarterback for the Wolverines this fall.
It is not at all uncommon for baseball teams to draft some notable football players late in the draft, especially if they feel there is a slim chance that player will ever actually play baseball. Johnny Manziel was once drafted by the San Diego Padres, and Russell Wilson was once in the Colorado Rockies farm system before transferring to play football for Wisconsin (football has worked out well for him, by the way).
At Oklahoma, Murray has already made it clear he will be playing football for the Sooners this season despite being picked ninth overall by the Oakland A’s.