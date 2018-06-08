Western Kentucky court case involving Big Red mascot and “the Barney of Italy” continues

Big Red sure is racking the legal bills overseas in a setting you never saw him in before.
The beloved Western Kentucky mascot is at the heart of a long-running (over 15 years!) legal drama in Italy after allegedly being plagiarized by media company Mediaset and designer Antonio Ricci in the creation of their character ‘Gabibbo.’ Per ESPN, the university originally sought $250 million in their case but lost an initial lawsuit before refilling and winning a second one. Italy’s version of the Supreme Court apparently just ruled that an appeal from the school can go through again after Mediaset won an initial appeal of their own in the back-and-forth the two have been going through.
“We couldn’t be more happy with the ruling that came down today,” WKU’s Steven Crossland told ESPN. “It has been obvious from inception that Gabibbo is a copy of Big Red and it’s appropriate that the Italian courts acknowledged Antonio Ricci’s article admitting that ‘he rescued Gabibbo from Kentucky.’ We look forward to resolving this case that has dragged on for 15-plus years. Facts are facts and the other side can’t hide from them.”
The original creator of the Big Red mascot for the Hilltoppers, Ralph Carey, has also been involved in the drama and was apparently central to the school refilling their successful lawsuit several years ago.
Perhaps the best part of this all is not that ‘Gabibbo’ looks remarkably like Big Red, but that he is colloquially known as “the Barney of Italy.” One thing is for sure, it doesn’t seem like either of the two characters will be singing “I Love You, You Love Me” when the lawsuit resumes down the road.
You can probably bet the light at the end of the tunnel of this Italian legal drama will put some extra pep in the step of Big Red when he takes the field for the Hilltoppers’ opener at Wisconsin later this year.
Jack Jones has gone from defending passes at USC to defending himself in court in a very short amount of time.
Per USCFootball.com:
The former five-star recruit left the Trojans earlier this week to enroll at a junior college after being ruled academically ineligible by the university for the 2018 season. Needless to say, playing football this year is very much on the back-burner after getting arrested and facing those kinds of serious charges.
Jones’ loss on the field was still a significant one for USC after he started all 13 games at corner in 2017 and led the team in interceptions with four. Clay Helton and his staff were already preparing to be without him for the upcoming season but that would likely appear to be a permanent dissociation based on this latest bit of news.
The fallout from an ugly incident in 2016 involving the football team continues to affect the University of Minnesota and the latest battle ground now appears to be a federal court.
ESPN has obtained a new lawsuit filed against the school on Friday, which alleges “racial and gender discrimination; intentional, willful, and malicious misconduct; and deliberate indifference” from the university that caused damage to nine current and former Gophers football players. 10 players were initially involved in the original sexual assault incident that led to various suspensions and expulsions from the program but the report does not say which of the group is not participating in the lawsuit. It does however point out that three current members of the 2018 team are involved with the lawsuit: Antoine Winfield Jr., Seth Green and Antonio Shenault.
“We are aware of the lawsuit served on behalf of several current and former students,” the school said in a statement released to ESPN. “The University thoughtfully and thoroughly responds when faced with disturbing allegations, and provides extensive process to students accused of misconduct, including the opportunity to be heard during thorough investigations, panel hearings, and Provost review. Further, aggrieved students have a right to review by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. We will vigorously defend the University.”
The lawyers for the group are seeking $45 million in damages, or about $5 million per player.
While there are a lot of details involved in the story, most will remember the initial fallout from 10 players getting suspended when the Gophers entire football team held a short boycott of activities shortly before they played in the Holiday Bowl. The team eventually relented from the boycott and went on to beat Washington State in the game but the damage was already done to many involved and then-head coach Tracy Claeys was eventually fired after supporting his players in the matter (he somewhat ironically was later hired by the Cougars as their new defensive coordinator).
No charges were brought in the matter by prosecutors but the heart of the lawsuit alleges mishandling by the university in how they dealt with the case internally — including the eventual suspensions and expulsions of the 10 players. It goes without saying that this will be something to keep an eye out for over the coming months and years, to say nothing of the awkwardness of having three Gophers playing for and suing their own school at the same time this season.
If it seems like TCU just moved into renovated Amon G. Carter Stadium, that’s because they sort of have after the new place was opened back in 2012. After a six-year pause however, the Horned Frogs are putting the shovels back in the dirt to complete the next phase of upgrading their longtime home by announcing a $100 million expansion that will see an entire new deck built with loads of luxury boxes.
“This is more than just a football project, this facility will be used to the benefit of all 21 of our sports, our campus community and Fort Worth,” athletics director Jeremiah Donati said in a release. “It’s an appropriate expansion, with all the cutting-edge technology, to what is already the finest football stadium in the country. Our fans will enjoy an unrivaled game-day experience.”
Per the school:
The Amon G. Carter Stadium expansion project calls for two new levels of luxury seating above the current upper deck on the east side of the stadium. The new Legends Club and Suites will include 48 loge boxes with two private clubs, over 1,000 club seats and 22 luxury suites. There will also be a 100-foot outdoor balcony overlooking Frog Alley, the TCU campus and downtown Fort Worth as well as vast additional premium space that can be used for outside events on game days. Additionally, a new video board will be installed in the north end zone.
Completion is expected to be complete before the 2019 season gets underway and, as you could expect, the bulk of the work will be done when the Horned Frogs are not playing football games there this year. The expansion is mostly centered on all those luxury boxes as the stadium capacity will increase by just a few thousand people to 47,000 when the project is complete.
To say that Texas A&M is committed to Jimbo Fisher is an understatement given the size of his $75 million contract but it’s pretty clear that commitment extends beyond the salary of the head coach to include staffing up the Aggies to compete with their peers in the conference like Alabama, Georgia and others. The school has made another splashy off the field hire to that end, with several reports stating that former LSU ‘General Manager’ Austin Thomas is now in maroon and white.
AggieScoop.com’s Taylor Hamm caught a photo of Thomas in action at one of the team’s summer camps (below) last week and The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also confirmed the hire on Thursday.
The Aggies haven’t formally announced the hire but it’s probably safe to say he’ll have a similar title and responsibilities to what he was doing at LSU. While we’re used to having associate or assistant athletic directors with the titles like director of player personnel or something similar, Thomas was one of the very first to be called a football program’s general manager when he was elevated to that spot when Ed Orgeron took over in Baton Rouge.
Thomas had left the Tigers late last year, reportedly for a similar position at Tennessee (where he once worked at for Lane Kiffin). However that seemed to fall through after Jeremy Pruitt was hired and it seems like, after a few months off, the ‘GM’ finally landed in College Station with Fisher in what will probably be a pretty significant role.