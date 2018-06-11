Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Bronco Mendenhall comments show Virginia still rebuilding

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall knew coming to Virginia he was going to have a tall order to rebuild the football program. After two straight losing seasons, Mendenhall seems to still think there is a good amount of work to do in putting together a football roster capable of competing in the ACC.

“I believe we have 27 ACC-caliber football players on our roster today,” Mendenhall said in a story published by The Daily Progress. Mendenhall chose to address the current state of the team in such a direct and honest fashion rather than allow the so-called fake news to run wild with its own speculation.

“You don’t have to rely on any other source,” Mendenhall said. “What I’ve learned in the world of college football and through the world of reporting is if all areas of the world and all topics are reported on as they are in sport, I would question the authenticity and sincerity and accuracy.”

Virginia was a young team last season, so maybe the experience of getting on the field will pay off a little more this season. Virginia did increase its win total from two wins in Mendenhall’s first season to six and a bowl trip last fall. Virginia ended the year with a losing record following a loss in the Military Bowl.

According to the Rivals team recruiting rankings, Virginia had the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the Class of 2018 among the 14 ACC programs. The 2017 and 2016 classes ranked 11th in the ACC. Virginia hasn’t finished in the top half of the ACC recruiting rankings since 2013. As a result, Virginia has created an uphill battle to being able to compete for a division title, let alone the ACC championship. At the same time Virginia has fallen behind in recruiting talent, Miami has seemingly bounced back and Virginia Tech remains a viable threat. Florida State and Clemson will always land quality classes as well and programs like Louisville and NC State will pull in some good talent as well.

AAC revenue dips below $75 million

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
The American Athletic Conference may view itself as a power conference program, but the revenue situation for the conference continues to paint a much different picture. Documents for the past fiscal year obtained by The Orlando Sentinel show the AAC recorded a revenue of $74.47 million for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, a drop of six percent from the previous year.

In the previous year, the AAC reported a revenue of $79.297 million. It’s important to make note that this fiscal year figure does not include any revenue obtained by placing UCF in a New Years Six bowl game this past football season. That will be reflected in the 2017-2018 fiscal year figures. The AAC did not have a team in the New Years Six lineup during the 2016-2017 fiscal year (Western Michigan of the MAC crashed the NY6 party). UCF played in the Peach Bowl this past season, which should boost the figures for the next fiscal year revenue figures.

Of course, the revenue the AAC recorded for the past fiscal year continues to be overpowered by the massive revenues being recorded by the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and the SEC. However, the AAC’s revenue still carries the torch for the non-power conferences. This downward trend does stress more on the importance of the conference being proactive in securing a forward-thinking media rights deal for when the current TV deal expires in 2020. This is where AAC commissioner Mike Aresco will fight hard to make sure his conference has a deal he deems fair to the entire conference, which he does not feel is the case right now.

Via The Orlando Sentinel;

“The real game-changer for us would be TV because we’re just not getting anywhere near what we deserve in TV,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “It’s a throwback to that five-year ago period when we were very unstable and the whole situation was unstable and that’s just not remotely true now.

“I think at the time, I don’t think anyone realized how powerful our schools could become. We’ve established ourselves as a nationally relevant and respected conference and now it’s a question of let’s make sure that results in a TV deal that we need to keep this going. It’s a mixture of exposure and revenue.”

The AAC did have a rough start in terms of conference stability was concerned, but the conference has come together to form a formidable conference as programs like Houston, Memphis, UCF, USF, and Navy have played well. The conference will also be boosted with the addition of Wichita State in basketball.

WVU transfer DL Adam Shuler appears to be heading to Florida

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
After initially choosing to move on from playing football for West Virginia to pursue track and field opportunities, it appears Adam Shuler will stick to the gridiron after all. He will just be doing so with a new school.

Shuler announced his decision to transfer to Florida with a brief message on Twitter. The transfer to the Florida Gators brings the Florida native closer to home for the remainder of his college career. As a graduate transfer, Shuler will be eligible to play right away for Florida this fall. Because of that, Florida will get a nice little boost of quality depth on the defensive line. Florida has not made the transfer official, however. It is also confirmed Shuler will resume his football playing for the Gators or if he will just focus on track.

Shuler played in 12 games (starting 10 of those games) for West Virginia last season, in which he recorded three sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Despite the experience as a starter, Shuler was listed as a back-up option on the West Virginia depth chart this spring. Where he will slide into the mix in Gainesville will remain to be seen, but any chance to add some experienced depth is a plus for any program.

Virginia Tech, Middle Tennessee line up future series

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
Virginia Tech completed its non-conference schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the addition of a home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee. The series, announced today, helps fill a void in Virginia Tech’s schedule that was created with the loss of a series to be played against Michigan that was canceled earlier this year.

Virginia Tech will make a road trip to Middle Tennessee in the first game of the home-and-home deal on September 19, 2020. The Hokies will host the Blue Raiders the following season on September 11, 2021. The 2020 road game for Virginia Tech will come a week after hosting Penn State. The 2021 home game will be played a week before visiting West Virginia. The games against Penn State and West Virginia satisfy Virginia Tech’s non-conference scheduling requirement to include at least one power conference opponent.

The home-and-home series is a nice asset for Middle Tennessee as well. The school announced Virginia Tech will be the fifth ACC program to visit Middle Tennessee. Other ACC members to play in Murfreesboro include Maryland (now in the Big Ten), Virginia, and Georgia Tech. Duke is scheduled to make a visit in 2019.

The addition of Virginia Tech to the Middle Tennessee schedule required a change in the schedule for Middle Tennessee. A game against Liberty in 2020 was bumped back to October 3, 2026.

Michigan previously agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 to cancel the home-and-home series. Michigan filled the vacancies with games against Washington (which was rescheduled) and Arkansas State.

Northwestern announces addition of QB Hunter Johnson from Clemson

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has just landed his biggest recruit as head coach of the Wildcats. Hunter Johnson, a former five-star quarterback, has officially been added to the Northwestern football family after a transfer from Clemson.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family,” Johnson said in a released statement. “The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half.”

“We are ecstatic to add a player of Hunter’s caliber and character to our program,” said Fitzgerald in a released statement. “He comes from an outstanding family, one we’ve had the opportunity to know for many years, and he will fit right in to the culture we continue to build here in Evanston. I’m excited for the opportunity to be his coach and look forward to him joining our football family on campus this month.”

Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules, which actually works out well for Northwestern anyway. The Wildcats will get one more year out of starter Clayton Thorson at quarterback before he moves on. That allows Johnson to spend a year getting adjusted to Northwestern and prepare for the starting job in 2019. Johnson will have three years of eligibility to use and can burn his redshirt season this year.