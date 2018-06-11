Report: Three new bowl games could be added in 2020, with Chicago and Myrtle Beach in the mix

Oh, you thought there were already too many bowl games? In the case, the NCAA Competition Committee reportedly has some bad news for you.
According to Brett McMurphy in a Facebook post, the NCAA Competition Committee will add three new bowl games to the bowl schedule beginning with the 2020 season. Chicago and Myrtle Beach are expected to be the destinations for two of the new bowl games, but the location of the third potential new bowl game is considered up in the air. Per McMurphy, Wrigley Field would host the bowl game in Chicago and host a team from the Big Ten and a team from the ACC (the home of the Chicago Cubs will also host a Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game in 2020). The Big Ten and ACC already have a bowl agreement with the Pinstripe Bowl to play a bowl game in Yankee Stadium. A bowl game in Myrtle Beach would likely include teams from Conference USA, the Sun Belt Conference or the MAC.
In addition to three new bowl games being included in the future bowl schedule, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve a limit on the number of bowl tie-ins any one conference can have. That tie-in cap is determined by the size of a conference. According to the report, the ACC and SEC would be limited to 10 bowl tie-ins (the ACC would also include Notre Dame). The Big Ten would be limited to eight tie-ins, the Pac-12 limited to seven, and the Big 12 restricted to no more than six tie-ins. Why those numbers for the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten vary despite having the same number of conference members in each is unconfirmed. The American and Conference USA can have seven bowl tie-ins, and MAC and Mountain West can have six, and the Sun Belt can have five. Keep in mind, each conference could end up sending more teams to a bowl game if space allows for it. These are just restrictions on the automatic tie-ins to bowl games that can be arranged by the conference.
With three new bowl games and no subtractions from the current bowl line-up, the total of bowl games will be brought to 43 including the College Football Playoff and national championship game. That leaves 84 spots to fill among the 130 FBS programs. It’s worth noting last week the Pac-12 announced a new rule that will prohibit five-win teams from the conference to participate in a bowl game regardless of APR qualifications if vacancies remain. This seems like poor timing for the Pac-12.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai and running back Kaiwi Chung were arrested for third-degree misdemeanor assault following an alleged assault at a nightclub in Honolulu over the weekend. Neither player has been charged, according to a report from Hawaii News Now.
According to the report out of Hawaii, the two players were involved in an incident in which an unidentified man allegedly pushed a woman to the ground at a nightclub. The two football players were in the area of the incident at the time it allegedly occurred and it is reported the two players pursued the man responsible for the alleged pushing of the woman. How or why, specifically, Tavai and Chung were connected to the incident is unconfirmed at this time.
Tavai was Hawaii’s leading tackler in 2017 with 124 tackles, 66 of which were solo tackles. He earned second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. Chung contributed to the special teams unit and is expected to carry the same role this fall.
There has been no change to the status of either player within the Hawaii football program at this time.
A little over a month after leaving an ACC school, Tony Pilato has landed at one at another level of the sport.
According to a tweet from Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review this past week, Pilato has decided to transfer to Slippery Rock University. As the Pennsylvania school plays at the Division II level, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
Additionally, Pilato will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
Pilato was a three-star member of the Panthers’ 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He played in 12 games during his three years at Pitt, with all of that action coming last season.
There may have been some slight panic attacks for the Clemson football program this weekend after an auto dealer posted an image of wide receiver Tee Higgins in front of a top-of-the-line sports car. Fortunately for Clemson, there may be no real need for the NCAA to come open an investigation after the auto dealer deleted the image from its Facebook page rather quickly.
The photo of Higgins came from True Auto Mart in Piedmont, South Carolina. With Higgins posing in front of a McLaren Spider valued at about $200,000, the message from the dealer thanked Higgins for coming to purchase a vehicle at the dealer. Naturally, with the message attached to a photo of a prominent wide receiver from a college football program, it was easy for many to come to a quick conclusion that Higgins bought the car in the photo.
The dealership went on the record to say Higgins did not purchase the car he posed with in the photo, although he did take a ride in it.
“Mr. Higgins didn’t purchase the car in the picture,” the dealer later clarified, according to a report from FitsNews. “However he did love the McLaren and went for a ride in it. It gave him a lot of inspiration to be even better so he can get one with his signing bonus when he gets drafted to the NFL.”
Higgins also requested the image be taken down from the dealer’s Facebook page. Per FitsNews;
“We took the picture down at the request of Mr. Higgins,” another subsequent post from the dealership added. “We did not want to cause any problems for him even though there has been no wrong doing from him or us. We just wanted to post a picture with him in front of a nice car. We are working on getting him in one of our cars currently. We never said he bought the car he was standing in front of. Our other pictures we have of customers states the car they bought. This picture never stated what car he bought if any. People are always quick to judge and come to a false conclusion. It is a shame that a lot of people just want ridicule instead of saying something nice.”
A quick scan of the dealer’s Facebook page shows a string of photos of customers posing in front of their new purchases. The image with Higgins was clearly a publicity stunt for the dealer with no regard for any potential NCAA issues that may arise.
Helmet sticker to SB Nation.
It seems that Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has been busy this weekend making his recruiting pitches. Sunday was quite a busy day for the Gophers recruiting news with the addition of a quartet of three-star recruits to help pad the defensive depth for the program.
Defensive tackle Deangelo Griffin, safety T.J. Robinson, and linebackers Donald Willis and James Gordon IV all committed to the Gophers for the Class of 2019. All are considered three-star players by recruiting services and should help add some depth to the Minnesota roster. Robinson, Griffin, and Gordon shared their announcements on Twitter, with the appropriate photos of them posing with Fleck and an oar.
Perhaps even more promising for Fleck is from where these recruits are coming. Willis is from Ohio. Gordon and Robinson are from Florida. Griffin is from Georgia. For Minnesota, the need to build some recruiting pipelines in football-talent rich states like these is essential because the Gophers simply cannot rely heavily on in-state talent if the quality of the roster is to improve.
Minnesota is coming off a 5-7 season in Fleck’s Big Ten debut. It was the first season without a bowl trip for the Gophers since 2011.