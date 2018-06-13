Boise State agrees on new six-year extension worth over $12 million with Nike

The swoosh will remain on the blue turf.

Boise State announced this week that the school has signed a new six-year extension with Nike to remain the Broncos’ apparel partner through 2024-25

“Continuing our partnership with Nike was a top priority for us,” AD Curt Apsey said in a release. “Nike has played a major role in the success of Boise State Athletics, and I’m excited to continue a relationship between what we feel are two innovative, forward-thinking brands. Our coaches were overwhelmingly in support of moving forward with Nike.”

The deal nearly doubles what the program was receiving from the Portland area outfitter and is worth $12,160,000 in cash and apparel over the lifetime of the contract. The Broncos had been carrying the swoosh on their football uniforms since 2003 and had the entire athletic department move to Nike beginning in 2011.

When you think elite in the world of sports and apparel, Nike is at the top of the list,” football coach Bryan Harsin added. “We couldn’t be more fired up as a program to be outfitted by and affiliated with a brand as powerful as Nike. There is no doubt they make us better with the latest equipment technology, style and from a recruiting standpoint.”

While it’s a significant deal in terms of Group of Five programs, the contract does pale in comparison to some of the payouts schools have gotten at the Power Five level in recent years. Taking a few examples from just the Pac-12, old Boise State coach Chris Petersen just saw his Washington program sign a 10-year deal worth $119 million with adidas and Under Armour’s record-setting pact with UCLA covers 15 years worth a reported $280 million.

Still, for a successful program to double your money and stick with one of the most well-known shoe companies is still a nice offseason move for the Broncos.