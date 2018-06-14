Hawaii coach drops reference to the Grinch who stole Christmas in discussing NCAA waiver

It’s not everyday you can combine a volcano, the Grinch who stole Christmas and the NCAA but here we are.
In case you haven’t been watching the news lately, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has been extremely active the past several weeks. Lava flows have destroyed homes, created new coastline on the big island and been quite the (dangerous) sight for those near and far.
It seems the state’s flagship football program wanted to do something to help out residents in the area so Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich decided to try and hold one of his team’s summer camps in the area. NCAA rules have clamped down on holding such camps a certain distance from campus however so the program went about getting a waiver to go through with their plan, which was approved and has allowed the planning process to continue.
“Because UH-Hilo is the sister campus, or whatever you want to call it, we asked if we could have it there because of the volcano,” Rolovich told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I’m glad the NCAA had a heart for this one. Remember the Grinch who stole Christmas? At a certain point, his heart grew and it grew and it grew.”
Kudos to the folks in Indianapolis for doing the right thing in this case and for Rolovich making a fantastic reference to said decision. It’s always good to hear a bit of humor in the light of such a serious situation on the islands and to see the football program getting involved in doing their part to rally support around those who need a pick-me-up after several long weeks.
If you want to become a new season ticket holder for Georgia football, you better have deep pockets. Like, really, really deep.
The Athens Banner-Herald says that Bulldogs fans will need to pony up a record amount of money to the team’s booster club if they want to even have the right to buy new season tickets (which themselves run $275 a pop). Just how much cold hard cash will depend on what they’ve given to the school the past few years but the threshold itself has more than doubled to 23,900 “priority points” from the previous record of 10,651 points in 2008.
Oh, and last season’s cutoff was just 550 points — resulting in an over 4,000% increase year-to-year. Oh what a difference a trip to the national title game brings.
“It says a lot about the excitement around our program right now,” said Bulldog Club executive director Matt Borman. “It presents itself with some difficult conversations for us because we want to be able to allocate tickets to everybody that’s supporting us but unfortunately we just don’t have the inventory right now to do that and the reason is the tremendous renewal rate and retention rate we had this year.”
Here’s how the points system works out, per the Banner-Herald:
A donor gets a priority point for every dollar given to the Hartman Fund for football season tickets, or a contribution to any other specific sport.
Magill Society donors who have contributed to major gifts for facility improvements get a point and a half per dollar under $100,000 and two points per dollar for over $100,000. Those donations are over a five-year period.
While the exact amount that will end up being can be a little difficult to sort out, the bottom line is If you want to see the black and red this fall, you better be bringing plenty of green to the table.
Auburn has picked up a quality addition on the transfer market according to several reports out of the Plains.
AL.com and AuburnSports.com are both reporting that Minnesota sophomore Kendarian Handy-Holly will be joining the Tigers football team and, surprisingly, doing so as a walk-on this fall.
While such a move is a bit surprising considering he made 12 tackles and played in eight games for the Gophers as a true freshman last season, the safety is from Jackson, Alabama so this is a move that brings him much, much closer to home.
Handy-Holly has good size for the position at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds and was originally considered to be a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
The move home should boost a secondary that has had to replace several big names the past couple of seasons. Handy-Holly will, however, have to sit out the 2018 season following his transfer but will have three more years of eligibility starting in 2019.
Lane Kiffin remains a bright spot in the long, long college football offseason.
The FAU head coach is at it again, taking what could be interpreted as a minor shot at his former employer in Alabama this week. Speaking at a school booster club event on Wednesday, Kiffin needled the Crimson Tide some more when talking about his team’s opening game against Oklahoma to kick off the 2018 season.
Here’s the video from Palm Beach Post beat writer Jake Elman:
If you can’t quite hear it, when referencing the Sooners, Kiffin says: “In the playoff, Bama was four so you’re getting a better team than Bama.”
For those a little confused at what he means, the final College Football Playoff rankings had Alabama as the No. 4 team and Oklahoma as the No. 2 team — so Kiffin is certainly right on that account. However, as we all know, it was old boss Nick Saban and the Tide who emerged from the tournament with the national title in the end.
Heading into the 2018 season, Alabama will likely be No. 1 or No. 2 in most major polls while Oklahoma is generally considered a top 10 team but a tick or two behind the Tide. Still, that’s no easy opener for Kiffin and the Owls and it seems he’s making that very clear to supporters while also taking a little shot at the operation in Tuscaloosa at the same time.
Either way, good luck in Norman this fall.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has flirted with many jobs over the years, interviewing with numerous big name schools as he’s pondered a move away from his alma mater. While life is good for the former Cowboys quarterback running a successful program in Stillwater, there’s still been plenty of grumblings that he could eventually be headed out of town.
The reason? His typically rocky relationship with AD Mike Holder and, at times, mega booster Boone Pickens. Well, thanks to the former we can resurface a bunch of those stories again.
Holder did an interview on the Pistols Firing podcast this week and let’s just say he did not really hold back when it came to taking a shot at how well (or not) Gundy recruits.
“You’ve got to give credit to Mike Gundy,” Holder said. “He’s really matured into a difference-maker as a coach. I would approach recruiting a little differently than he does. I’d want to finish higher in those recruiting rankings than we consistently do. I think that ultimately puts a ceiling on what you’re able to achieve … I think sometimes we settle when we don’t have to.”
That’s not typically what you hear from an AD about the most successful head coach in school history — one who has a 114–53 record, four major bowl game appearances and is coming off 10 win seasons in four of the past five years.
Now could the Cowboys recruit a little better? Sure, every program bar Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State could probably say that. According to 247Sports, Oklahoma State hasn’t had a top 25 recruiting class since 2011 but still have found plenty of good players that have kept them near the top of the Big 12 in recent years and just produced a third-round quarterback and yet another highly regarded receiver who won the Biletnikoff Award.
There hasn’t been any sort of response from the mulleted-head coach yet but you can bet this little storyline will probably get brought up again if you hear Gundy’s name mentioned for another job come December or January.
UPDATE: Gundy responded and, well, yeah.